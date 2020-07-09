Washington County towns undertaking assessment project

FORT EDWARD — Fort Edward is joining with five other Washington County towns in a project to review assessments and bring them up to 100% market value.

GAR Associates, with headquarters in Buffalo, has been hired to "create fair and equitable property assessments" for the 2022 assessment roll, according to a press release sent out by the company.

The company will be working with local town assessors and the Washington County Real Property Tax Office.

Beginning immediately, company workers will use satellite imagery to review each property's characteristics. No one will be entering local properties for on-site inspections, but workers will be taking digital photos of the exterior of all improved parcels.

Workers will try first to take photos from the public right of way but may need to venture onto driveways.

While in the field, GAR staff will have proper identification. The town assessment offices, Washington County Real Property Tax Office and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office will have a list of all GAR staff vehicles

To encourage understanding of the reassessment process, GAR is working on a series of educational videos which will be posted soon on the county website for property owners to view.

Anyone with questions about the project can call 866-910-1776.

