Washington County tourism social media numbers come under scrutiny

Among the top performers on Facebook last year was the Norfolk Virginia Police Department, one video generated more than 3.2 million engagements. That low-cost self-made cell phone lip sync video, increased their Facebook followers by 180,000 to 243,000.

“We’re doing several videos in 2020,” Meader said. “Shorter, more consumable on social media. The first is going to be on history. So we will have a lot of videos in 2020.”

Supervisors asked Meader if he can connect the number of Facebook followers or impressions to an impact. He could not.

“Of those impressions on Facebook, did that result in a half a million dollars in sales,” asked Nolette.

“It’s been a struggle since we started we don’t have a way to measure that ... we can say that sales tax went up,” said Meader. “There are ways to do that, there is a service through VISA and they can track the spending, that’s a great way to track it however they charge about $25,000 a year to do that.”

According to Meader, along with Laura Oswald, county director of economic development, they are looking into the possibility of getting a grant to pay for the tracking programs.