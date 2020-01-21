Washington County tourism initiative gaining social media connections

FORT EDWARD — Washington County’s new tourism initiative just finished its first full year and, while actual visitor numbers are not available, the county gained social media followers, said marketing consultant Andrew Meader.
Meader, who owns the marketing consulting firm 8 of Eight Strategies in Glens Falls, is overseeing the county’s tourism push, and he is part of a marketing and design team including 8 of Eight Strategies, Black Dog Designs and Mannix Marketing.
On Tuesday, Meader gave a year-end report to the Washington County Board of Supervisors Agriculture, Planning, Tourism and Community Development Committee in Fort Edward.
“We do think there is significant growth, but we need to collect it,” said Meader, referring to collecting data from the Airbnbs in the county. “It will give us a good idea of heads in beds.”
Meader points to a large increase in Facebook followers, from 2,646 in 2018 to 6,623 in 2019, and web traffic from 6,520 in 2018 to 16,873 in 2019, as an indicator of increasing interest in visiting the county.
“We are discovering more and more opportunities within the county,” he said. “It’s a continual nice month-over-month growth. But culminating in the growth of 150 percent year-after-year. I think it’s important to tie into where are followers are not from the county.”
Meader said their “see, taste and explore” promotional strategy is drawing interest from the county, but also from other areas.
In 2019, the top location visiting the county’s digital platforms came from New York City.
“We target the New York City market and people who can come on a day trip,” said Meader.
In Meader’s report to the committee last year, he said the goals were building on the website and improving user experience and navigation; growing photo and video assets; developing a quarterly newsletter to businesses and stakeholders; and creating opportunities for businesses to collaborate and network, to name a few.
According to Meader, internet growth has been good, but he would like to see more, especially on Instagram.
“It has been continual, slow but steady,” he said. “We are reaching a majority of females and we are skewing older.”
Social media influencers, “The Yellow Note, Where’s the Wagoneer?” have been boosting the county’s digital presence with their posts after visiting county attractions, said Meader.
“They have over 70,000 followers,” he said. “When they do a post and tag us, we are getting four or five thousand hits.”
According to Meader, nearly 1,000 hits came from New York City, followed by Queensbury, Glens Falls, Saratoga Springs, Albany, Rochester, South Glens Falls, Boston.
As they move forward, some supervisors asked questions about how their marketing efforts were tying into state bike trail initiatives.
Meader said they are looking into that.
During the meeting, Laura Oswald, director of economic development for the county, said that their marketing efforts lost $10,000 in “I Love New York” funding and she asked supervisors for a change in budget approval.
Oswald’s request to increase the budget from $82,500 to $92,500 will go to the county Finance Committee this month.
Other 2020 initiatives include meetings with county businesses to increase networking and collaboration throughout the county.
Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.