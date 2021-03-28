Washington County to start vaccinating homebound

Washington County will begin vaccinating homebound residents soon, county officials announced Sunday.
The county has received a supply of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine against coronavirus, and will be working with the county Office for Aging and Disabilities Resource Center to vaccinate people who cannot leave their houses. The county has a vaccine interest registry, which it will use for the effort. The vaccination team will contact each person and set up appointments. Those who are not yet registered can still put their names on the list at washingtoncountyny.gov/vaccineregistry.
Warren County is now fourth in the state in terms of the percent of its residents who are vaccinated. As of Saturday, 37.1% of the population had at least one dose. That’s 23,857 people. The county has about 52,370 adults, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census, which means about 44% of the adults in the county are now at least halfway through the vaccination process.
That measurement is moving quickly. Two weeks ago, 37% of the county’s adults had at least one vaccine dose.
Nursing homes update
Several local residents have complained that their loved one’s nursing home is not yet allowing visitors, despite the state allowing visits in a surprise announcement Thursday night.
Many nursing home executives have reported that they are not yet ready to open the doors. Most have tested all residents in recent days in an effort to be sure no one has coronavirus. People are still waiting to learn how each individual nursing home will handle visitation. For now, nursing home executives are advising visitors to call first, and it appears many nursing homes won’t allow visits until later in the week.
Fort Hudson reopened for visits on Saturday.
School cases
Schuylerville Central School District reported three cases: a Schuylerville Elementary staff member who last in school Friday, resulting in the quarantine of 16 students and one staff member; a Schuylerville High School staff member who was last in school Tuesday, which resulted in no quarantines, and a Schuylerville Elementary student who was last in school March 18. That case also led to no quarantines.
Granville Central School District reported that a teacher or staff member at Granville Elementary School tested positive Friday.
Sunday’s statistics
- Warren County reported six new cases, for a total of 2,985 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The county reported 17 additional recoveries, for a total of 2,794 recoveries among confirmed cases. A total of 125 people are ill, including four that are hospitalized with a moderate illness, a decrease of one since Saturday, due to a discharge.
- Washington County reported Saturday’s statistics: nine new cases, for a total of 2,319 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and nine recoveries, for a total of 2,192 recoveries. There were 89 people ill and two people were hospitalized, the same number as Friday.
- Saratoga County does not report publicly on weekends, but told the state that 55 people tested positive Saturday.
- Essex County does not report publicly on weekends, but told the state that four people tested positive Saturday.
On Saturday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 263 new cases, a positive test rate of 2%, which increased the weekly average to 2.4%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0.9%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.3%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate 2.6%, which decreased the weekly average to 3%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 2.1%, which decreased the weekly average at 2.9%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 1.1%, which increased the weekly average to 1.3%.
- Statewide, 9,395 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 3.52%. A total of 4,529 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday and 64 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.