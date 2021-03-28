Washington County to start vaccinating homebound

Washington County will begin vaccinating homebound residents soon, county officials announced Sunday.

The county has received a supply of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine against coronavirus, and will be working with the county Office for Aging and Disabilities Resource Center to vaccinate people who cannot leave their houses. The county has a vaccine interest registry, which it will use for the effort. The vaccination team will contact each person and set up appointments. Those who are not yet registered can still put their names on the list at washingtoncountyny.gov/vaccineregistry.

Warren County is now fourth in the state in terms of the percent of its residents who are vaccinated. As of Saturday, 37.1% of the population had at least one dose. That’s 23,857 people. The county has about 52,370 adults, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census, which means about 44% of the adults in the county are now at least halfway through the vaccination process.

That measurement is moving quickly. Two weeks ago, 37% of the county’s adults had at least one vaccine dose.

Nursing homes update