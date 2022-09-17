Washington County to spearhead bridge replacement project

FORT EDWARD — Washington County will be lead agency for replacement of a bridge owned by the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency, county supervisors decided Friday. The bridge, on Lock 8 Way in the town of Kingsbury, goes to land the IDA wants to develop as an industrial park.

The bridge consists of a temporary steel superstructure and concrete deck on a permanent concrete foundation. Department of Public Works Superintendent Deborah Donohue said the temporary section, known as a Mabey bridge, was installed for vehicles going to the dewatering plant at the end of the road. The IDA has applied for a federal Marchiselli grant to build a permanent bridge.

Federal transportation aid projects “are extremely complicated,” Donohue said. “They want someone who knows what they’re doing to administer the project. We do them all the time.”

According to the resolution the board approved Friday, the IDA has neither the funds, the project application, management skills or staff necessary for the project. The county would apply for the funds, manage the project and pay all costs up front. Donohue said the federal grant would reimburse the county for 80% of the cost and the state 15%. The IDA would repay the remaining 5%.

Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff said the board’s public works committee agreed that the county would receive the Mabey bridge as part of its reimbursement, since the bridge can be installed for other bridge replacement projects. He was concerned that the resolution did not specify that the bridge would go to the county. County Attorney Roger Wickes pointed out that the resolution authorizes him to negotiate an agreement with the IDA, and the bridge could be included.

Haff also wondered who would pay for the Mabey bridge’s removal. Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell said that will be part of the project.

In other business:

The board set a public hearing at 10:05 a.m, Oct. 12, at the supervisors’ chambers, on a local law to extend authorization to collect occupancy taxes for another three years. State law allows counties to collect occupancy taxes from hotels and motels — defined as having four or more units. White Creek Supervisor Jim Griffith and Wickes said the county has a contract with Airbnb to collect the tax on their short-term rentals as well, although short term rentals are considered one unit and thus fall outside the state law. The county received between $115,000 and $120,000 from Airbnb rentals last year, Griffith said. Collecting the tax on STRs not with Airbnb “would require a change in state legislation,” Wickes said.

A review of medical records showed that three county residents, ages 59, 60, and 73, died of COVID-19 in August, according to Tim Hardy, deputy director of public safety. One was in a skilled nursing facility and the other two were hospitalized before they died. As of Friday morning, the county had 95 active cases and a 6.9% positivity rate. Seven residents were in a hospital, he said. County Public Health has started administering the new bivalent Moderna vaccine, Hardy said. Vaccinations are available by appointment every Wednesday at the Public Health office. This week is already full.

Easton Supervisor Dan Shaw and Haff questioned why the state is requiring the county to develop a domestic terrorism plan. “Who is developing this and what will it cost when it’s developed?” Shaw asked. Wickes replied that the county will hire a consultant to draw up a plan. The county has a state grant and must submit a plan by Dec. 31. The plan will come to the board for discussion before any funds are allocated. Haff said the definition of terrorism “keeps changing.” He was concerned “this will be political warfare on law-abiding citizens who own guns. Whatever comes up, we need to look at this very closely.”

Campbell, chairman of the finance committee, told the supervisors that the first draft of a proposed 2023 county budget “is in your mailboxes.” Tax income is up $3.5 million, but the county has $30 million in capital projects ahead, Campbell said. He regretted that supervisors insisted on a zero percent tax increase for 2022. Campbell said because of federal aid, “people had money” and could have absorbed a tax increase. “Now you’re at a point where people don’t have money, we don’t have zero percent (in the proposed budget), and I don’t know how we’ll get there.” Campbell was grateful, however, that the supervisors gave raises to county employees in the 2022 budget. “Where would we be if we hadn’t done that?” he asked. “Our timing was impeccable. We’re in a great position now.”

Supervisors praised last week’s Granville Community Days, held Sept. 9 and 10 to mark Telescope Casual Furniture’s 100 years in Granville. “Telescope has gone through tremendous challenges,” said Hampton Supervisor David O’Brien, also chairman of the Warren Washington IDA. The family-owned company has fought off competition from China and “has rejected all offers to sell out or move elsewhere. They’re committed to the community. Without them, Granville would be a completely different place,” he said. Campbell called the celebration “a great event. I’m impressed by what the company did to survive.” The company has started a Granville community foundation that already has $1 million and aims to build to $5 million in 10 years, he said. “Telescope has contributed to all the towns,” Salem Supervisor Sue Clary said. “Their generosity is incredible.”