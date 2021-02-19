Washington County to postpone vaccine appointments following shipping delay

Washington County on Friday announced it will postpone second dose vaccine appointments scheduled for this weekend due to a shipment delay caused by the recent inclement weather.

The postponements will impact those who are 65 and older and received their first dose of the vaccine on Jan. 23 and 24, according to a news release issued by the county.

A new date for the appointments has yet to be determined, though the county said the appointments will take place sometime next week.

Millions of doses of the vaccine have been delayed this week following a series of winter storms that impacted operations at UPS and FedEx, the two companies responsible for shipping the vaccine.

“We understand this is a very challenging time for those in our communities, however, we have no control over the supply and this is the very reason we make every effort not to confirm appointments until vaccine supply is in hand,” the county said in a statement.

“Our Public Health team is committed to ensuring all of those who received their first doses at one of our events will get their second doses delivered as soon as possible.”

Those who made an appointment will be notified of the postponement either by email or telephone call.