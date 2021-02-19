Washington County to postpone vaccine appointments following shipping delay

Washington County on Friday announced it will postpone second dose vaccine appointments scheduled for this weekend due to a shipment delay caused by the recent inclement weather.
The postponements will impact those who are 65 and older and received their first dose of the vaccine on Jan. 23 and 24, according to a news release issued by the county.
A new date for the appointments has yet to be determined, though the county said the appointments will take place sometime next week.
Millions of doses of the vaccine have been delayed this week following a series of winter storms that impacted operations at UPS and FedEx, the two companies responsible for shipping the vaccine.
“We understand this is a very challenging time for those in our communities, however, we have no control over the supply and this is the very reason we make every effort not to confirm appointments until vaccine supply is in hand,” the county said in a statement.
“Our Public Health team is committed to ensuring all of those who received their first doses at one of our events will get their second doses delivered as soon as possible.”
Those who made an appointment will be notified of the postponement either by email or telephone call.
Warren County has also yet to receive its weekly vaccine supply.
The county is expecting 200 doses this week, which will be divided evenly for those with comorbidities and essential workers.
Vaccine clinics scheduled for the weekend may be rescheduled, Warren County Health Services said in a statement.
School cases
Two people associated with the Abraham Wing School District in Glens Falls have tested positive for the virus. Both individuals were last inside the school on Feb. 12.
Contact tracing is currently underway and all those who are required to quarantine will be contacted.
The school district will be closed on Monday due to the number of faculty and staff under quarantine, but will reopen for in-person instruction on Tuesday, according to a statement on the district’s website.
Glens Falls city schools and Queensbury school district each reported one new case on Friday.
Friday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 10 new cases, for a total of 2,615 confirmed cases. The county reported 22 additional recoveries. There are 117 active cases, including six hospitalizations. One person is in critical condition and five are moderately ill. The remaining 111 cases are all considered to be mildly ill.
- Washington County reported 10 new cases, for a total of 1,983 confirmed cases. Another 13 people recovered, but 86 remain sick. The county reported five hospitalizations, a decrease of one from Thursday.
- Saratoga County’s COVID dashboard was unavailable on Friday. The county reported 261 new cases within the last seven days.
- Essex County reported 17 new cases, for a total of 1,361 confirmed cases. There are 74 people in the county still sick.
- Glens Falls Hospital had 13 coronavirus patients, while Saratoga Hospital had 14.
On Thursday, the most recent day these statistics are available:
- The Capital Region reported 247 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.9%, which brought the weekly average to 2.1%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 3%, which increased the weekly average to 2.5%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 3.5%, which kept the weekly average at 2.9%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 1.9%, which kept the weekly average at 2.1%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 2.8%, which increased the weekly rate to 3.2%.
- Statewide, 8,710 people tested positive for the virus, for a positive test rate of 3.49%. There were 6,155 people hospitalized with coronavirus and 116 people died.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.