Washington County to improve technology for virtual meetings

FORT EDWARD — Washington County is spending $25,000 of its general fund contingency money to upgrade technology to better facilitate remote meetings, which may be here to stay.
The Washington County Board of Supervisors debated a resolution Friday that would allocate $8,200 for technology to better and more easily broadcast the board’s Zoom meetings to the public. The technology will address sound issues and give a camera view of the entire meeting.
Of that, $1,725 would be spent on additional Zoom licensing.
“Right now we are not managing the Zoom licenses well,” said County Administrator Chris DeBolt. “It’s very cumbersome, and for us to really implement this, we need to buy the business Zoom licenses.”
The $16,800 would purchase software that will enable phone calls to ring directly into county laptops for employees working remotely. Now, county employees working remotely have to rely on their home phones or personal cellphones to make phone calls.
Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff balked at the expenditure, saying the technology the county is using “works good enough.”
“We’ve been in this state of emergency in the county for six months,” Haff said. “If that ends next month, you don’t really need this stuff, right? This resolution kind of anticipates we’re going to be doing these meetings forever, and I think we’re going to be ending it fairly soon.”
Haff made a motion to table the resolution, but the motion failed.
DeBolt said the county is operating under the assumption that the state will pass legislation — either in the fall or after the new year — that will permanently require the internet broadcast of all public meetings moving forward.
“I think we’re dreaming if we think this is all going away,” said Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell, the budget officer. “I think this is going to be at least a hybrid if nothing else. I think all your meetings are going to be available online in the future.”
Campbell said the county needs to be able to offer transparency.
“This is going to be a bigger issue than the COVID part of it,” he said. “This is going to take our meetings to a whole different level. You’ve got to be able to at least do a decent job so people can understand and hear what everybody’s saying and who's saying it.”
The board passed the resolution to spend the money, with Haff, Easton Supervisor Dan Shaw, Kingsbury Supervisor Dana Hogan and Whitehall Supervisor John Rozell voting against it.
Cambridge Supervisor Cassie Fedler was absent.
The purchase will leave a balance of $95,398, in the general fund contingency account.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.