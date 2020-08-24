Washington County to improve technology for virtual meetings

Haff made a motion to table the resolution, but the motion failed.

DeBolt said the county is operating under the assumption that the state will pass legislation — either in the fall or after the new year — that will permanently require the internet broadcast of all public meetings moving forward.

“I think we’re dreaming if we think this is all going away,” said Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell, the budget officer. “I think this is going to be at least a hybrid if nothing else. I think all your meetings are going to be available online in the future.”

Campbell said the county needs to be able to offer transparency.

“This is going to be a bigger issue than the COVID part of it,” he said. “This is going to take our meetings to a whole different level. You’ve got to be able to at least do a decent job so people can understand and hear what everybody’s saying and who's saying it.”

The board passed the resolution to spend the money, with Haff, Easton Supervisor Dan Shaw, Kingsbury Supervisor Dana Hogan and Whitehall Supervisor John Rozell voting against it.

Cambridge Supervisor Cassie Fedler was absent.

The purchase will leave a balance of $95,398, in the general fund contingency account.

Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.