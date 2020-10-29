Washington County to hire more staff in Department of Public Health

FORT EDWARD — Washington County will hire three more registered nurses and pay employees from other departments for weekend contact tracing for the Department of Public Health.
The Washington County Board of Supervisors held a special board meeting to approve a resolution Wednesday.
Public Health’s workload has increased since schools reopened due to the jump in the number of “Persons Under Monitoring,” County Administrator Chris DeBolt told supervisors in a Government Operations Committee meeting last week.
DeBolt said the number of county residents being monitored for symptoms initially increased with summer travel. The county was expecting to see a decline in the fall.
“What we found is that the PUMs that are generated from schools are far greater in magnitude than the traveling ones were,” DeBolt said. “So the traveling ones have started to reduce, but the PUMs from the schools have exploded. So we thought that we were going to get some respite, and we‘ve found that we’re not going to.”
Patricia Hunt, the director of Public Health, told supervisors in a Health and Human Services Committee meeting this week that her daily calls have doubled.
The office currently has four registered nurses. Her department is still running other programs — rabies, lead, immunizations, communicable diseases — on a limited basis.
The passing of the resolution Wednesday allows Public Health to hire three per-diem registered nurses.
“Those RNs are kind of like a Swiss Army knife,” DeBolt said in a meeting. “They can do the highest level stuff that only somebody with a clinical background and the RN certification can do, and they can do everything under it.”
The county will also pay employees from other departments, who were previously trained as contact tracers, $21.63 an hour to work on weekends for Public Health.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the resolution Wednesday. Whitehall Supervisor John Rozell was absent from the virtual meeting.
“They need more help,” Argyle Supervisor Bob Henke said in a committee meeting. “We’ve got to get some more people hired over there and in there working. We’ve got this for another year or so at least.”
Hunt said she was told during a call with state officials to “prepare for a very dark winter.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County.
