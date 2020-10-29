Washington County to hire more staff in Department of Public Health

FORT EDWARD — Washington County will hire three more registered nurses and pay employees from other departments for weekend contact tracing for the Department of Public Health.

The Washington County Board of Supervisors held a special board meeting to approve a resolution Wednesday.

Public Health’s workload has increased since schools reopened due to the jump in the number of “Persons Under Monitoring,” County Administrator Chris DeBolt told supervisors in a Government Operations Committee meeting last week.

DeBolt said the number of county residents being monitored for symptoms initially increased with summer travel. The county was expecting to see a decline in the fall.

“What we found is that the PUMs that are generated from schools are far greater in magnitude than the traveling ones were,” DeBolt said. “So the traveling ones have started to reduce, but the PUMs from the schools have exploded. So we thought that we were going to get some respite, and we‘ve found that we’re not going to.”

Patricia Hunt, the director of Public Health, told supervisors in a Health and Human Services Committee meeting this week that her daily calls have doubled.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}