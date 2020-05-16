Washington County to end hazard pay Monday morning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FORT EDWARD — Hazard pay ends at midnight Monday for Washington County’s hourly employees who are still reporting to their offices to work.

The Washington County Board of Supervisors voted Friday to rescind the hazard pay provision that gives time-and-a-half to hourly employees still reporting to their workstations during the coronavirus pandemic emergency closure.

County Treasurer Al Nolette told supervisors that the county has spent $612,487 on hazard pay so far.

“We’re bleeding to death on this hazard pay,” said Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff, who tried to amend the resolution to end hazard pay at noon during the meeting Friday. That amendment did not pass.

Chairman of the Board Samuel Hall, the Fort Ann supervisor, made a plea to allow employees in the Department of Public Health to still receive hazard pay for their work during the pandemic.

Public Health nurses have been working seven days a week doing daily visits to quarantined residents, Hall said. Calls are now in excess of 150 per day during the pandemic.

“It is a truly unprecedented public health crisis,” said Hall, who said the nurses have risen to the occasion.