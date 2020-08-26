Washington County to buy high-speed scanner in anticipation of busy election

FORT EDWARD — Washington County will be purchasing a $50,700 high-speed scanner to assist in counting a large number of expected absentee ballots for the November election.
The Washington County Board of Supervisors debated but eventually approved the expenditure Friday.
The resolution was passed one day after Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued executive orders requiring county boards of elections to count votes faster in a 48-hour period after elections.
Washington County will also need to pay for a state-required mailing from the county to all 36,000 registered voters to properly inform voters of their voting options. The executive orders also require the county to adopt a new clarified envelope for absentee ballots.
The governor also modified election law to make the threat of COVID-19 count as a temporary illness, which is defined as an acceptable reason for receiving an absentee ballot.
“At some point, somebody has to say no,” said Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff. “I think we should say no. The method we have works fine. This method they propose is open to all kinds of shenanigans, and I don’t think it’s the American way. Get up, go vote in person. If you can’t, request an absentee ballot from the Board of Elections. It works fine the way it has been for quite a while.”
Argyle Supervisor Bob Henke called the executive orders a “classic unfunded mandate.”
“If they’re going to demand us to do things in a certain different way, I think there ought to be state funds forthcoming for this,” Henke said. “Asking the people to suck it up because they’re mandated to do it is not appropriate at all.”
The Washington County Board of Elections has already received more than 1,000 requests for absentee ballots for the November election.
During the primary elections in June, the county received 2,436 requests for absentee ballots, of which 1,878 were submitted. Total county turnout was only 28%.
“We feel we’re going to have a lot of applications for absentee ballots, more than we ever had because everyone wants them now,” Elections Commissioner Leslie Allen told the Government Operations Committee on Tuesday. “They don’t want to go to the poll sites. But on the flip side of it, they’re still fearful that we aren’t going to get them because of the mail.”
Her office has been inundated with requests for absentee ballots and questions about mail safety, Allen said.
The mandated new envelope for absentee ballots will also cost the county additional money.
“The problem with us is that we already have all the envelopes,” said County Administrator Chris DeBolt. “And I think the state Board of Elections has already given guidance that we are not allowed to put a sticker or anything over what we already have printed to try to clarify. So we are going to have to buy all new and print all brand new envelopes, which is not an insignificant cost.”
All 26 polling sites will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 3. Plexiglas barriers will be installed between inspectors and voters. Disinfectant and paper towels will be sent to all polling places.
“So after a voter, everything will get wiped down, the stylus that marks the iPad when they sign in, ballot marking pens, the privacy folders and the voting area,” Allen said. “We are also sending out masks and face shields, gloves, hand sanitizer and blue tape that will be put on the floor for your 6-foot social distancing markings.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
