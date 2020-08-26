Washington County to buy high-speed scanner in anticipation of busy election

Argyle Supervisor Bob Henke called the executive orders a “classic unfunded mandate.”

“If they’re going to demand us to do things in a certain different way, I think there ought to be state funds forthcoming for this,” Henke said. “Asking the people to suck it up because they’re mandated to do it is not appropriate at all.”

The Washington County Board of Elections has already received more than 1,000 requests for absentee ballots for the November election.

During the primary elections in June, the county received 2,436 requests for absentee ballots, of which 1,878 were submitted. Total county turnout was only 28%.

“We feel we’re going to have a lot of applications for absentee ballots, more than we ever had because everyone wants them now,” Elections Commissioner Leslie Allen told the Government Operations Committee on Tuesday. “They don’t want to go to the poll sites. But on the flip side of it, they’re still fearful that we aren’t going to get them because of the mail.”

Her office has been inundated with requests for absentee ballots and questions about mail safety, Allen said.

The mandated new envelope for absentee ballots will also cost the county additional money.