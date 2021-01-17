Washington County to appoint new administrator this week

The Washington County Board of Supervisors is inching closer to hiring a new county administrator following the departure of Chris DeBolt, who resigned the position late last year to accept a similar role in Ontario County.

The county’s Personnel Committee this past week conducted a series of interviews seeking to fill DeBolt’s position following his resignation, which became effective on Dec. 1.

DeBolt, who served as the county’s administrator since 2015, left to become the county administrator in Ontario County. Argyle Supervisor Robert Henke and Granville Supervisor Matthew Hicks have assumed the administrator duties on an interim basis.

The Personnel Committee is expected to appoint a new administrator at its next meeting on Friday, with the full Board of Supervisors confirming the appointment in a special session immediately after.

Both meetings will be livestreamed on the county’s YouTube channel beginning 10 a.m. on Friday.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

