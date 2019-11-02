Teachers and school staff from all over Washington County had a chance to meet and collaborate with others in the same role from across district lines in a teacher-led and designed professional development day on Friday.
Teacher workdays are built into the schedule every year and teachers, administrators and support personnel from nine different districts used the day as a chance to exchange ideas with others facing the similar challenges.
Fort Edward Union Free School District Superintendent Dan Ward, whose school hosted algebra, third grade and primary special education groups, said since Washington County has many smaller districts, some grades and subjects may only have two or three teachers.
He said getting everyone together allows a greater exchange of ideas than many teachers get on a daily basis.
Kristina Bump, a third-grade teacher in Fort Edward, said being able to meet with only other teachers in the same subject was extremely valuable because it allows them to focus on the information most relevant to them.
HUDSON FALLS — Hudson Falls High School students got a little taste of adulthood on Friday a…
She said it also allowed for her and other third-grade teachers across the county to start a shared web drive they can refer to when needed.
“It’s huge to share resources and ideas,” Bump said. “Throughout the school year, as we discover new things we’re using or things that are working well, we upload and share them on the team drive, and that’s been huge.”
She said it can help districts spend money more effectively as well, because teachers can evaluate equipment and kits to find out which ones were best for students.
You have free articles remaining.
Hartford Central School District hosted secondary English language arts teachers, physical education teachers, district librarians and others.
Hartford Superintendent Andy Cook said he was glad staff from around the county found value in the day because often it is hard to find a professional development program that is meaningful for everyone at the same time.
He said allowing teachers to design the sessions around their needs ensures they are using the time as effectively as possible.
“We really strived to make sure everyone has something they can take away and use on Monday,” Cook said.
HUDSON FALLS — If Laura Robb had her way, no teacher would use a class-wide novel ever again.
He also said students across the county are fairly similar, so it is likely many students struggle with the same concepts, and being able to communicate what was effective somewhere could help crack the code for others.
Many of the staff who participated said the day was making them better at their jobs because they get to hear strategies others have used successfully to solve problems they may be experiencing and vice versa.
Hartford librarian Monica Pollack said it was really enjoyable to be in a group of people who are doing the same thing since, in a normal day, she’s the only person in the whole district with her job.
“We found out we all have similar issues and nobody has the answer on their own, but if we put our heads together sometimes we can come up with solutions,” Pollack said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.