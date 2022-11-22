Washington County tax auction reaps $1.2 million

FORT EDWARD — An online auction of 68 properties that went into tax foreclosure brought in $1.2 million, covering the $1.09 million owed in county taxes on those properties, according to records released Monday at the Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Some of these properties have been in foreclosure for five years, said Hampton Supervisor David O’Brien, but tax auctions were delayed by a state-mandated pandemic-related freeze on county foreclosure proceedings. Seven properties originally scheduled for the online auction were removed because the owners went into bankruptcy proceedings, said County Treasurer Al Nolette.

The highest bid was $105,200 for a one-family house on a 120-by-120-foot lot in Granville, submitted by Dwayne P. Daigle. The house has a full market value of $103,158, according to online data at AuctionsInternational.com, which ran the auction.

The next highest bid was $51,000, for a two-family house in Kingsbury, submitted by Christopher Sass.

The smallest winning bid was $31 for a 175-square-foot lot on Hogtown Road, Fort Ann, awarded to Andrea Harwood.

Whitehall had the greatest number of foreclosures, at 15. Kingsbury was next with nine. Granville, Greenwich, and Fort Edward had six each.

Most bidders were private buyers but some were listed as corporations. Smart Home Holdings LLC bought five properties, in Cambridge, Fort Edward, Granville, Greenwich, and Kingsbury.

Hudson Headwaters Health Network bought a one-family house on the corner of state Route 22 and County Road 64 in Salem for $20,100. The property’s full market value was $76,000. Hudson Headwaters has been providing a mobile health care facility in Salem twice a week since May 2021.

The county’s net for the sales is $175,228, Nolette said. That won’t cover the county’s costs of trying to recoup the taxes over the last four years, which included staff in the county treasurer’s office, real property office, county attorney's office and sheriff’s office.

“I spent $10,000 just to send out certified letters,” Nolette said.

The auction went live on Nov. 1 and ended Nov. 15.

“This time of year is absolutely terrible to do this,” Nolette said.

The new owners can’t enter buildings to secure them until the county completes the paperwork to turn over titles. In the meantime, the properties are at risk of damage such as burst pipes. Late summer or fall would be better, he said.

The online format format gave more people an opportunity to view the properties but had some drawbacks. Nolette said he’d review the results before deciding whether to do an online auction next year.

In other matters:

The event for which the board changed its meeting date this month from the third Friday to this past Monday has been rescheduled for Dec. 1. “We need to realize this is an important event for the county,” said Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell, the board’s budget officer. “It’s a big moment.” Supervisors were tight-lipped about what the event is for. In response to a reporter’s question, O’Brien, who is also head of the Warren-Washington IDA, said inquiries should be directed to the governor’s office, which is organizing the event. The event is not connected, he said, to the Champlain Hudson Power Express.

The board approved a disbursement of $20,142 in mortgage tax fees to the towns and villages. Kingsbury will receive $3,504, followed by the town of Fort Ann at $1,775 and town of Granville at $1,506.

The board discussed 2023 equalization rates among the towns, which were updated after the county completed revaluations in the towns of Dresden, Easton, Jackson, Salem and White Creek. In 2023, Fort Ann, Cambridge, Hebron, Hampton and Argyle are up for revaluations. Fifteen towns are now at or close to 100%, but Fort Ann and Putnam are at 85% and 80.3%, respectively. Director of Real Property Tax Services Laura Chadwick said not all towns did revaluations this year. Due to changes in property values, even towns that are at 100% this year may not stay there. The equalization rate affects how much each town contributes to the county budget. For example, property owners in Easton, which had a rate of 2.16% for the 2022 tax year, paid $306 per $1,000 in assessed value in county taxes. This year, at 100%, property owners will pay $6.25.