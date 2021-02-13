Washington County takes step closer to conducting broadband study, approves $15K to hire surveyor

“The only way that we are going to be in a position to start applying for those funds, or to encourage providers to apply for those funds, is if we understand specifically where we do and do not have internet,” she said.

Surveyors will traverse 1,200 miles of roads in the county to check markings on utility poles, which indicate what type of utility runs along the poles.

The county was in the early stages of conducting a similar study in 2014, but pulled back after Cuomo announced his Broadband for All initiative, a $500 million program that promised to bring high-speed internet access to 99% of New Yorkers.

But with work nearing completion, Oswald said it’s clear the county, which received just under $25 million for the program, is nowhere near the promised 99%.

“We’re all aware that through the governor’s Broadband for All program that the notion that we are 99% covered by high-speed internet throughout the county is likely inaccurate,” she said.