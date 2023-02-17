FORT EDWARD — With only Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff in favor, the Washington County Board of Supervisors voted down a resolution Friday to exempt Amish in the county from meeting state building codes.

Haff introduced his own resolution after the county Public Safety Committee voted against recommending an exemption for the Amish.

Haff, citing the U.S. Supreme Court 1972 ruling in State of Wisconsin v. Yoder, said requiring the Amish to meet building codes that they claim conflict with their religious beliefs is a violation of their 1st and 14th Amendment rights. Haff said by denying the waiver, the Public Safety Committee “overbalanced” safety concerns against the Amish’s constitutional rights.

County Attorney Roger Wickes recommended the board not vote in favor of Haff’s resolution. Kingsbury Supervisor Dana Hogan added that the board’s Amish working group had been advised by state officials not to grant building code waivers. Whitehall Supervisor John Rozell, who has a number of Amish families in his town, and Argyle Supervisor Robert Henke said the issue needs to be taken care of at the state level.

Haff argued that agricultural buildings are exempt from building codes.

“Why wouldn’t we do it for an agricultural community?” he asked. “It’s the right thing to do. Anyone should be able to apply for a waiver.”

“Multiple hours have been spent on this over numerous meetings,” Cambridge Supervisor Cassie Fedler said.

Henke and White Creek Supervisor James Griffith said the subject had come up repeatedly at their town meetings. Henke said he applauded Haff’s efforts and his thorough research, but his town board didn’t want him to support a waiver.

In other business:

The board approved issuing $5.5 million in bonds for improvements to the sanitary sewer system and stormwater separation in the village of Hudson Falls, and $2 million in bonds for reconstruction and improvements to the sewer system in the Warren-Washington industrial park. Hampton Supervisor David O’Brien, chairman of the Warren Washington County IDA, said stormwater is entering the sanitary sewer system in Sewer District #2,covering parts of Kingsbury and Fort Edward. The excess water is overwhelming the wastewater treatment plant. Protecting the plant’s capacity for sewage treatment “is important for growth,” he said. The volume of water leaking into the industrial park’s sewer system is contributing to high operating costs at the Glens Falls wastewater treatment plant, which is passed on to tenants at the industrial park, O’Brien said.

In a resolution that Henke called “one of the more important ones today,” the board called on the state to continue passing enhanced federal Medicaid assistance funds to the counties. In her budget proposal, Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state should keep the funds for further expansion of Medicaid eligibility and benefits and increase payments to health care providers. According to the resolution, the state has shared Medicaid funds with the counties since 2003. The resolution noted that the state predicts a general fund surplus of $35 billion by the end of state fiscal year 2024, but the county would lose $1.4 million.

The board urged state legislators to increase funding to community colleges. Hochul’s proposed budget would keep base operating aid flat, instead of a requested 4% increase, and hold back 20% of aid to the colleges for an unspecified period. SUNY Adirondack would lose about $300,000 in base state aid and $1.46 million if the funds were held back. Greenwich Supervisor James Nolan, who is on the board of SUNY Adirondack, said community colleges are preparing students to take the jobs that are “in dire need.” Cutting funds to the colleges “will hurt the economy further,” he said.

Haff and Henke opposed creating a $5,000 fund to pay for court-ordered evaluations when law enforcement asks for an extreme risk protection order. People under extreme risk protection orders must surrender their guns and are prohibited from acquiring more. Haff said extreme risk protection orders can be abused. Under state law, “we have to take care of it, but we shouldn’t have to do it,” Henke said.

The board authorized and approved a proposed settlement with pharmaceutical distributors CVS, Walgreens and Walmart over their role in the opioid crisis. The agreement is part of a national lawsuit against the companies. Some of the money coming to the county as part of the settlement will be restricted for use in opioid-related issues. Haff was the only supervisor opposed, saying pharmacies shouldn’t be included in the lawsuit because the person who had the prescription chose to abuse it.

The board opposed proposed changes in the state Agriculture and Markets Law, Environmental Conservation Law and Water Conservation Law that would affect the makeup of county soil and water conservation district boards and the state soil and water conservation committee. The proposed changes would also affect how local water quality projects are funded. “I strongly support this resolution,” Henke said.

The board charged Washington County members of the Warren-Washington IDA with ensuring that any local taxing entity, such as a town or school district, will be consulted before the IDA grants tax abatements or exemptions. Also, any proposal to grant an abatement or exemption would have to be accompanied by an analysis of its expected return on investment.

Former board Chairman Samuel Hall gave the first state of the county address in three years. He described the impact of the COVID pandemic on county operations and highlighted a few of the ways each of the county’s departments dealt with it, among other challenges the county faced. “We have an employee workforce second to none,” Hall said. “All our departments are operating at the highest level of efficiency.” The county has increased money on hand, higher cash flow, and less debt service, he said. The board’s ability to come to an agreement “is something other counties should strive for,” Hall said. Hall, the Fort Ann supervisor, was chairman of the board for three years. He became vice chairman in January, trading places with Henke.

The board presented a proclamation to Greenwich resident Kathryn Campbell, recognizing her for achieving the Girl Scout Gold Award. Campbell arranged for a shelter for snowmobilers along one of the snowmobile trails in Easton. The board also recognized Dr. John Rugge as the recipient of the 34th Annual J. Walter Juckett Community Service Award.

Greenwich farmer Gary Moore told the board that the increase in property values, driven by people from outside the area buying property at high prices, has raised property taxes to the point where he and his neighbors are struggling to pay them. The state STAR exemption doesn’t go far enough, he said. He asked the board to consider creating a homestead exemption, similar to those available in other states, for owner-occupied properties. Moore described how his neighbors came to help when his farm buildings were damaged by a tornado in 2018. “These are the people we want to come here,” he said. “We don’t want them to leave.”