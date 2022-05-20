Washington County supervisors transfer $1M to cover higher fuel costs

FORT EDWARD — It’s not just consumers feeling the bite of higher fuel costs.

The Washington County Board of Supervisors added $1 million to the county Highway Department budget Friday to cover gasoline and diesel costs through the end of the year. The money came from the county fund balance.

Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell, chair of the board’s Finance Committee, said the county buys all its vehicle fuel through the Highway Department.

Other departments with vehicles, such as the Sheriff’s Office or Social Services, in turn purchase their fuel from the Highway Department.

“We don’t know if prices will rise or drop” between now and the end of the year, Campbell said. “If they drop, the surplus can go back to the general fund.”

In other matters Friday:

The board set a public hearing for proposed Local Law C, authorizing the use of videoconferencing for committee and Board of Supervisors meetings. Earlier this year, the state Legislature amended the state’s Open Meetings Law to give municipalities the option of meeting remotely, which had been introduced on an emergency basis during the COVID shutdowns. Under the county’s proposed law, members of the board or committee would have to be physically present at meetings except in extraordinary circumstances such as disability, illness, care-giving responsibilities or other significant or unexpected factors or events that would keep the member away. Members attending remotely would have to be visible, audible and identifiable by the public. Public notice for the meeting would have to state that videoconferencing would be used, where the public could view and/or participate in the meeting, where required documents would be posted or available, and cite a physical location where the public could attend. Members of the public at a meeting with a videoconference link could comment or participate remotely as if they were in person. Meetings would be recorded and posted within five business days of the meeting. The full text of the proposed law can be viewed at www.washingtoncountyny.gov/documentcenter/view/20737. The hearing will be held at 10:05 a.m. June 17 in the Board of Supervisors chambers.

The county will receive another $368,952 in federal funds for the Home Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP, which can be put toward technology upgrades in the Department of Social Services building, furniture, and equipment replacement. The money is part of the federal American Rescue Plan. Campbell said HEAP funds are usually to purchase fuel for low-income households. Grants to pay for the program’s administration are rare.

The board added $288,160 in previously approved ARP funds to the Department of Social Services budget for outreach, recruitment and training for foster care services, and outreach and training for regulated home day care.

The board approved adding an assistant district attorney to the District Attorney’s Office. The workload has increased due to state changes in how evidence in criminal cases must be shared with the defense. The new position will be funded by state aid to local municipalities.

The board ratified a 2022-2024 contract with the Correction Officers Association. The contract provides for an average net cost increase of 5.9% over the life of the contract.

Vietnam veteran John Svandrlik, a member of Vietnam Veterans of America Adirondack Chapter 79 in Fort Ann, presented the board with a photograph of a plaque the chapter placed at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in 2009. Fifty-five Washington County residents are listed on the Vietnam veterans wall at SUNY Adirondack, Svandrlik said. Of those, 18 died in the service. Fort Ann Supervisor Samuel Hall, the board chairman, said he wants the county to collect artifacts and history from the VVA chapter before its members are all gone. The photograph will be displayed in the county municipal building, he said.

