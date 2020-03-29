Washington County supervisors to meet virtually on Wednesday

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet virtually at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The supervisors will not gather at the Washington County Municipal Center, but will instead call in from their homes.

The meeting, the first since the municipal building closed at the end of business March 18, will be conducted using the GoToMeeting software and may be audio only, said county Attorney Roger Wickes. The last meeting held at the municipal center was also March 18.

The public is invited to listen in on the meeting by going to www.gotomeetme/WashingtonCoNYEDPS/washcobos040120201000. The public can also dial in using the phone at 646-749-3122, access code 965-391-557.

Supervisors plan to discuss county operations, the audit committee process and get an update on the coronavirus pandemic in Washington County.

“We’re going to talk about how to pay our bills going forward," Wickes said, "because usually there’s a committee that meets, reviews the bills and then the board gets together once a month and authorizes the payment."

As of Friday afternoon, there were eight positive cases of coronavirus in Washington County, with 102 still under investigation.

“I don’t think anybody believes that that’s the real number of people wandering around out there,” said Wickes, who noted that people aren’t being tested. “That’s the number of people we know about.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206.

