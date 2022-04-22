Washington County supervisors review remote attendance options

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Board of Supervisors has until the end of June to adopt a local law allowing videoconferencing if it wants board and committee members to be able to attend meetings remotely, County Attorney Roger Wickes told the board’s Government Operations Committee on Tuesday.

The new state budget passed earlier this month expanded the state’s open meeting laws, Wickes said. The new rules require boards and committees to have a physical quorum in a public space before others attending remotely can have a vote. For example, four members of a seven-member committee would have to be in the same room with each other in order to take a legal vote, no matter how many members are coming in via videoconferencing, Wickes said.

Once there’s a quorum, other members could join remotely as long as they are in a public space, such as a town hall, and the public is notified of that location at least five days in advance, Wickes said. There may be multiple public spaces, for example several town halls. Members would be able to attend from private spaces such as their homes only under “extraordinary circumstances.” The state law gives some examples of extraordinary circumstances, such as caregiving and being out of town for a funeral, Wickes said. The board would have the power to set others, but it would also have to determine who decides which circumstances qualify, he said.

Board and committees can continue to livestream meetings but aren’t required to unless members are joining by videoconference, Wickes said.

“If one member Zooms in, everyone else (in the public) has to be able to come in remotely,” he said.

Salem Supervisor Sue Clary asked what would happen if a group has to go into executive session when one or more members are remote. Her town hall doesn’t have a separate room where someone could join a videoconference privately, she said.

“That’s a question the board will have to ask,” Wickes said.

The committee voted unanimously to have Wickes draft a policy for discussion at the board’s next meeting, May 20. The committee also voted to hold its next meeting in a classroom near the board’s chamber that has videoconferencing equipment, instead of the committee room, which does not.

Sound system upgrades

Committee members balked at the more than $100,000 estimated cost for upgrading the sound system in the supervisors’ chambers, but agreed that it’s time to start planning to replace it.

County Administrator Melissa Fitch said the original system has never been upgraded.

“The audio system is extremely old and has to be replaced,” said Chief Information Officer Teri McNall. “Not doing it won’t make the problem go away.”

Fitch recommended adding two cameras.

Wickes said a new system should include provisions for the hearing impaired and an electronic screen for presentations. The county has $233,000 in its information technology reserve that could be applied to the audio system, said Country Treasurer Al Nolette.

Fitch said there’s another $30,000 for the supervisors’ chambers in her budget. The committee moved to send the issue to the Finance Committee.

Truth Seekers speak

Martine Long, of Feura Bush in Rensselaer County, gave a presentation on why her group, Freedom Fighting Truth Seekers, lacks confidence in electronic voting systems.

Her group compared the state records of around 28,000 people who voted in 2020 in Washington County and found 779 were not listed as voting in the county records.

“People voted (in Washington County) but we can’t account for them,” she said. “We need you to stand up for them because their votes are not being counted.”

The county has a “very clean” voting record, with only 54 voters out of 39,019 total enrollment having duplicate IDs on the state’s lists, but “there’s something happening where our voting records are not being maintained,” Long said. “The (electronic) systems are purposely vulnerable. We’re finding this across the country.”

There are also issues with voter registration, Long said. Although it’s possible to register to vote with a Social Security number rather than a driver’s license, most such applications are denied, she said.

Long noted that some countries in Europe have banned electronic voting systems because it’s too easy to manipulate them. France mails ballots to all registered voters, she said.

“We can do that,” she said.

Long advocated returning to counting ballots by hand, which is what 359 towns in Massachusetts do, she said.

“Any county in New York could do the same,” she said. “The record that actually counts is the ballot.”

Long thanked the committee for letting her speak and exercise her First Amendment rights.

“We’ve been shut down so many times,” she said.

County Elections Commissioners Thomas Rogers, Republican, and Jeff Curtis, Democrat, attended via video from their office but did not comment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0