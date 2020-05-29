You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Washington County supervisors replace budget officer, get served
0 comments
top story

Washington County supervisors replace budget officer, get served

{{featured_button_text}}
Washington County replaces budget officer

The Washington County Board of Supervisors voted on a resolution during a special meeting Friday morning to appoint Brian Campbell as budget officer. 

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Board of Supervisors replaced Budget Officer Dan Shaw with Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell in a special meeting Friday.

After the meeting, an attorney representing Shaw served County Attorney Roger Wickes with an Article 78 lawsuit claiming the board acted illegally in replacing him with Campbell.

Dan Shaw, the Easton supervisor, had served two years and five months as budget officer and was reappointed to the position in January. Shaw had been accused of not being “mentally focused” or “mentally engaged” in the budget process.

Campbell, who has been supervisor for 12 years, previously served as budget officer for eight years. He was on the board during the 2008 housing market crash, when the county faced similar financial difficulties.

No supervisors spoke in favor of or against the resolution to appoint Campbell.

Kingsbury business owner Tim Havens called into the meeting and spoke on behalf of Shaw, whom he called a “fiscal conservative.”

Havens said Shaw’s first budget as budget officer had the highest “yes” vote in a decade. His second vote, Havens said, was “fixed” by a group of supervisors that increased spending and depleted the fund balance.

“Removal of any duly elected person during their term sets a very bad precedent,” Havens said.

Havens said Campbell isn’t able to make the tough decisions to rein in spending or to cut employees at the county level and make it affordable for people to live in Washington County.

“It’s coming to a point that the last one out of Washington County’s going to have to turn out the lights,” Havens said. “There’s ‘for sale’ signs everywhere. It is unsustainable.”

There was a motion for the board to go into an executive session to further discuss the issue, but the motion was defeated.

Washington County supervisors are paid a salary of $19,138. The budget officer is paid a salary of about $36,000. 

+2 
Brian Campbell

Campbell
+2 
Dan Shaw

Shaw

 Post-Star file photo

Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

How they voted:

Resolution to appoint Brian Campbell as budget officer

Robert Henke, Argyle yes

Cassie Fedler, Cambridge yes

Paul Ferguson, Dresden no

Daniel Shaw, Easton no

Samuel Hall, Fort Ann yes

Lester Losaw, Fort Edward yes

Matthew Hicks, Granville yes

Donald Ward, Greenwich yes

David O’Brien, Hampton yes

Dana Haff, Hartford yes

Brian Campbell, Hebron yes

Jay Skellie, Jackson yes

Dana Hogan, Kingsbury no

Darrell Wilson, Putnam no

Evera Sue Clary, Salem yes

James Griffith, White Creek yes

John Rozell, Whitehall no

0 comments
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News