Washington County supervisors replace budget officer, get served

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Board of Supervisors replaced Budget Officer Dan Shaw with Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell in a special meeting Friday.
After the meeting, an attorney representing Shaw served County Attorney Roger Wickes with an Article 78 lawsuit claiming the board acted illegally in replacing him with Campbell.
Dan Shaw, the Easton supervisor, had served two years and five months as budget officer and was reappointed to the position in January. Shaw had been accused of not being “mentally focused” or “mentally engaged” in the budget process.
Campbell, who has been supervisor for 12 years, previously served as budget officer for eight years. He was on the board during the 2008 housing market crash, when the county faced similar financial difficulties.
No supervisors spoke in favor of or against the resolution to appoint Campbell.
Kingsbury business owner Tim Havens called into the meeting and spoke on behalf of Shaw, whom he called a “fiscal conservative.”
Havens said Shaw’s first budget as budget officer had the highest “yes” vote in a decade. His second vote, Havens said, was “fixed” by a group of supervisors that increased spending and depleted the fund balance.
“Removal of any duly elected person during their term sets a very bad precedent,” Havens said.
Havens said Campbell isn’t able to make the tough decisions to rein in spending or to cut employees at the county level and make it affordable for people to live in Washington County.
“It’s coming to a point that the last one out of Washington County’s going to have to turn out the lights,” Havens said. “There’s ‘for sale’ signs everywhere. It is unsustainable.”
There was a motion for the board to go into an executive session to further discuss the issue, but the motion was defeated.
Washington County supervisors are paid a salary of $19,138. The budget officer is paid a salary of about $36,000.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
