Washington County supervisors replace budget officer, get served

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Board of Supervisors replaced Budget Officer Dan Shaw with Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell in a special meeting Friday.

After the meeting, an attorney representing Shaw served County Attorney Roger Wickes with an Article 78 lawsuit claiming the board acted illegally in replacing him with Campbell.

Dan Shaw, the Easton supervisor, had served two years and five months as budget officer and was reappointed to the position in January. Shaw had been accused of not being “mentally focused” or “mentally engaged” in the budget process.

Campbell, who has been supervisor for 12 years, previously served as budget officer for eight years. He was on the board during the 2008 housing market crash, when the county faced similar financial difficulties.

No supervisors spoke in favor of or against the resolution to appoint Campbell.

Kingsbury business owner Tim Havens called into the meeting and spoke on behalf of Shaw, whom he called a “fiscal conservative.”

Havens said Shaw’s first budget as budget officer had the highest “yes” vote in a decade. His second vote, Havens said, was “fixed” by a group of supervisors that increased spending and depleted the fund balance.