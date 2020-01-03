Washington County supervisors reflect on past, look to future changes

In the December board meeting, Henke announced he would not serve as board chairman for a fifth year, because several members of the Republican caucus, who control a majority of the towns’ weighted votes, chose Hall for the top post instead.

“The majority of the weighted vote don’t want me,” Henke said at the December meeting.

At the time, outgoing Greenwich Supervisor Sara Idleman expressed her disappointment that Henke would not be continuing as board chairman.

“I want to thank Bob Henke. He is an amazing leader,” she said. “He does his job with dignity, integrity and respect.”

In 2019, in addition to his town supervisor responsibilities, Henke filled several county staff roles, including county administrator and zoning officer. According to county law, the chairman takes on the duties of top county positions when they are vacant.

“I feel this is a gravely important position and I tried to approach it with dignity and a work ethic,” Henke said. “I’ve been here every day. I’ve answered the phone, I’ve gone out in the middle of the night when needed.”

While working as code enforcement officer, Henke said, in six months they made significant advances.