Washington County supervisors reflect on past, look to future changes

FORT EDWARD — The newly elected Washington County Board of Supervisors chairman, Samuel Hall, said the county needs a long-term plan.
“We don’t want to be managing by crisis,” said Fort Ann Supervisor Hall, who replaced Argyle Supervisor Bob Henke as board chairman. “Over the next two years, it is critical for our county to get going on a different path.”
On Thursday, Hall was elected chairman and Henke vice chairman, during the board’s organizational meeting in Fort Edward.
The county under Henke’s direction over the past four years was successful on several fronts, including getting the mortgage tax payments for the county approved, which Hall agreed was positive.
“We’ve had a rather long travail over our mortgage tax bill, a way to bring some stability to our college funding,” he said. “It was opposed by some pretty prominent political forces right within our own county.”
To assure its passage, in 2018, Henke took county delegations to meet with legislators.
“I told them ... ‘When you take action that affects the daily life of that person, that person becomes one of your constituents no matter how much money they have or how they vote,” Henke said. “This year, our bill has passed both houses ... a huge load will be lifted off our county budget and a huge impetus given to our college as we go forward.”
In the December board meeting, Henke announced he would not serve as board chairman for a fifth year, because several members of the Republican caucus, who control a majority of the towns’ weighted votes, chose Hall for the top post instead.
“The majority of the weighted vote don’t want me,” Henke said at the December meeting.
At the time, outgoing Greenwich Supervisor Sara Idleman expressed her disappointment that Henke would not be continuing as board chairman.
“I want to thank Bob Henke. He is an amazing leader,” she said. “He does his job with dignity, integrity and respect.”
In 2019, in addition to his town supervisor responsibilities, Henke filled several county staff roles, including county administrator and zoning officer. According to county law, the chairman takes on the duties of top county positions when they are vacant.
“I feel this is a gravely important position and I tried to approach it with dignity and a work ethic,” Henke said. “I’ve been here every day. I’ve answered the phone, I’ve gone out in the middle of the night when needed.”
While working as code enforcement officer, Henke said, in six months they made significant advances.
“We went from a department where houses were being built on nothing but verbal inspection, and checks for permit fees were left uncashed for up to four years, sitting in drawers,” Henke said. “And our hard-working and dedicated employees were frustrated and stymied when they tried to behave professionally.
“We are now fully staffed, handling 50 percent more workload than before,” Henke said. “Serving more of our towns and maintaining records critical to our citizens. “
Hall, who was elected Fort Ann supervisor in November after Richard Moore stepped down from the post, said his prior military background and experience as the county’s former director of veterans affairs gives him both a county and federal perspective in planning for the county’s future.
“What I bring is years of service with the federal government,” Hall said on Thursday, referring to his 33 years of Army service. “And I have worked on special projects with the county government.”
Hall said, in addition to standing committees, he wants to set up ad hoc committees, taking advantage of specific expertise on the board.
Hall said he will also focus on county infrastructure and roadways.
“I would like to look at doing some different things in different ways,” he said.
