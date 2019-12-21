Washington County supervisors OK shared services plan to save thousands

"The six participating towns are each getting revaluation services from one contractor hired by the county. Each town will work independently with the contractor and ultimately will have the final decision as to whether or not to accept the final revaluation recommendations of the consultant," DeBolt said.

Currently, the six towns are significantly below 100% equalization for their property assessment rolls and need a comprehensive revaluation.

According to New York state real property tax law it requires annual equalization rates be established for each county, city, town and village and they are calculated each year to reflect that year’s assessment roll and current market values for each assessing unit.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

+4 Washington County bids farewell to outgoing supervisors Several longtime Washington County Supervisors will end their current terms this month. On Friday, they were recognized for their service.

The equalization rate for Dresden for example is 46%, a revaluation could reflect a $17,000 savings for the town.

And by sharing services, rather than each town doing an RFP individually, they were grouped together in one large RFP to make the project more attractive to consultants, DeBolt said.

"By doing this, we have been successful in getting a much better price per parcel than what the towns likely would have paid should they have contracted individually for these services," he said.