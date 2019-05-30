FORT EDWARD — Contrary to common belief, the option to pay delinquent property taxes in installments could heighten the risk of foreclosure for homeowners, according to Washington County's treasurer.
"On its face, it feels like a no-brainer (picking the installment option),” county Treasurer Al Nolette said in a Thursday interview. “But it could end badly for the taxpayer, and while I can’t speak for the supervisors, I don’t think anybody wants to set the property owner up to fail.”
That’s why the Washington County Board of Supervisors is taking a closer look at the potential unintended consequences of allowing payments spread over time.
Last week, in a special information session for the Washington County Board of Supervisors Finance Committee, Nolette detailed various scenarios involving delinquent tax payments.
In April, a county resident came to the Board of Supervisors meeting to ask for property tax payment relief. Detailing the difficulty of having to pay the most recent tax bill before the delinquent tax bills, the resident said it was almost impossible to catch up. She had tried repeatedly to pay the older tax bills on her home, but the money was always applied to the newest bill, leaving her at risk of losing her home.
During the May meeting of the county's Government Operations Committee, supervisors passed a motion to forward an installment plan to the Finance Committee.
"Is it fair to say some of our neighboring counties are offering installment payments, and is it fair to say that people don't need to take the opportunity to make these installment payments?" Kingsbury Supervisor Dana Hogan asked.
Nolette said "yes," to both questions, adding that Warren and Essex counties have had success with an installment plan.
"I'd say three or four people each year ask me why we don't have installment options," Hogan said. "People are unlucky. They have unlucky breaks and I don't think it's people out buying a Harley or with a boat in their driveway."
Salem Supervisor Sue Clary said she would like examples of how the installment plan might work from actual delinquent tax information.
"I think this affects people, it affects families," she said.
In response, Nolette detailed several hypothetical scenarios during last week's session.
In each scenario, John Q. Public owes three years of property taxes, totaling $4,526.45. He enters into a 24-month payment agreement with the county and makes the 15 percent deposit of $678.97.
Here's what could happen, said Nolette:
- John Q. Public stays current on all taxes post-installment agreement while also paying $181.11 per month on the back taxes, and his property avoids foreclosure.
- John Q. Public makes the 15 percent deposit of $678.97 on Aug. 31, saving his property from the September foreclosure auction. But he claims he was unaware that the village and school taxes were not part of the agreement, as they were sent to him before he signed the agreement. The school and village taxes cannot be part of the agreement until either Nov. 15 through Dec. 1; or after they are re-levied onto the town and county tax bill in January. As a result, John is in default of his agreement even though he has made every installment payment on time. The county can then proceed with foreclosure.
- John Q. Public stays current on all of the taxes post-installment agreement while paying $181.11 per month. In month 18, however, John loses his job and is unable to make the required payments. John is now in default after paying the 15 percent deposit and 18 of the 24 installment payments. The county can move forward on foreclosure action with only $1,049.64 left on the delinquent taxes on a property assessed at $52,000.
- John Q. Public stays current on all of the taxes post-installment agreement while paying $181.11 per month. In month four, however, having avoided the auction, John sells his property to his neighbor. The neighbor, having trusted John, who is a longtime friend, does not do a tax search. John stops making payments on the installment agreement. He is now in default, and the county can move forward with foreclosure. The new owner wakes up to an auction sign on his property.
"This is the first time I gave actual numbers from those properties that went to auction," Nolette said. "We had a case here where someone lost their home over $1,600."
In 2019, 500 delinquent tax properties were forwarded to Nolette's office on April 1, he said.
"All 500 would be eligible for installments," he said, adding that his office might have to add staff if all 500 signed up for installments. "We don't want to add staff because that (expense) gets spread out to all county taxpayers."
County committees have considered installment payment options several times, Nolette said. But the sticking point has always been the potential bad outcomes.
The next steps?
According to Nolette, the installment payment issue has to be brought back up at the June Finance Committee meeting, and if a motion is passed to bring it to the full board, supervisors would vote on scheduling a public hearing that would be scheduled for July. A local law would have to be passed to enact a change, Nolette said.
