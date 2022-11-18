Washington County supervisors move annual meeting to Monday

FORT EDWARD — Members of the public and the news media who came to the Washington County Municipal Building on Friday for the Board of Supervisors’ annual meeting and 2023 tentative budget hearing were surprised to learn that the meeting had been rescheduled to 10 a.m. Monday.

According to the board’s minutes, the supervisors held a special meeting on Nov. 1. Fort Ann Supervisor and board Chairman Sam Hall introduced resolutions to change the date of the annual meeting and budget hearing due to a scheduling conflict.

Although the minutes did not specify the event causing the conflict, it appeared to be related to a kick-off event for the Champlain Hudson Power Express, a transmission line that will cross Washington County on its way from Quebec to New York City.

Granville Supervisor Matthew Hicks was opposed to rescheduling the meeting, pointing out that the date had been publicized and people had it on their calendars.

“It’s setting a terrible precedent,” he said. “We are considering doing this for a ribbon-cutting photo op.”

Hicks asked Board of Supervisors Clerk Debra Prehoda if she recalled another time when the board rescheduled its regular monthly meeting from the third Friday of the month. She could only remember one instance, due to a snowstorm.

Hampton Supervisor David O’Brien, who is also chair of the Warren-Washington County Industrial Development Agency, said the event had been scheduled by the governor’s office and federal and Quebec officials were expected to attend. Several towns and the county will benefit from the transmission project, he said.

On a roll call vote, Hicks cast the only no vote. Greenwich Supervisor Jim Nolan and Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff were absent. Minutes of the meeting said it lasted 18 minutes but no recording or livestream seemed to be available on the supervisors’ website.

No information on the nature or location of the event was available from the governor’s office’s website, the Champlain Hudson Power Express website or the Warren-Washington IDA website.