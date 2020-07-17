Washington County supervisors lobby for better broadband to aid virtual learning

Announced in 2015, the Broadband For All program allotted $24.5 million to Washington County to invest in increased access to broadband service. Four providers that submitted bids were selected by the state to receive funding to increase access to broadband service in the county: SLIC Network Solutions, Hudson Valley Wireless, Verizon and Hughes Network Systems.

Much of the work has already been done, but work has been slowed by the pandemic. The problem, which existed before the coronavirus pandemic, has also been exacerbated as students and parents worked from home.

Stefanik said the upcoming stimulus package will contain funding for school districts, particularly for technology resources for students and teachers.

“If anything, this crisis has highlighted the digital divide,” Stefanik said, “and the fact that it is unacceptable that a student in Dresden or in Salem doesn’t have the same access as a student in Saratoga Springs.”

Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff also suggested towns try to secure a short-term mobile broadband unit, which he called a “cow,” until a permanent infrastructure is ready. Haff said he used to have a “cow” owned by Hudson Valley Wireless behind his Hartford home.

He said something has to be done about internet access now.

“It really is a huge problem with children trying to do their homework and everything else and attend classes and do everything else online,” Haff said. “This is something we have to do. We can’t wait any longer.”

