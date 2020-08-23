Washington County supervisors lobby again for better broadband

FORT EDWARD — There may be as many as 2,000 children in Washington County that don’t have access to remote education because of the lack of internet service in the rural farming county.

That’s what Salem Supervisor Evera Sue Clary calculated and shared with the Washington County Board of Supervisors on Friday.

As schools are using a hybrid model to teach from both school and home, many towns in Washington County, like Salem, have little to no broadband access.

“If they’re not being served, they’re not being educated,” Clary said. “Where does that leave them?”

She encouraged all supervisors during the monthly board meeting, held virtually, to think outside the box to find ways to remedy this problem.

Dresden Supervisor Paul Ferguson said the town of Dresden pays more than 50% of the Whitehall Central School District taxes and yet has no internet access.

Ferguson questioned Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, who also attended the virtual meeting.

“I think we deserve some emergency services for our children to get internet service,” Ferguson said. “If there’s something you can help me do, I would very much appreciate that.”