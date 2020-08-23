Washington County supervisors lobby again for better broadband

FORT EDWARD — There may be as many as 2,000 children in Washington County that don’t have access to remote education because of the lack of internet service in the rural farming county.
That’s what Salem Supervisor Evera Sue Clary calculated and shared with the Washington County Board of Supervisors on Friday.
As schools are using a hybrid model to teach from both school and home, many towns in Washington County, like Salem, have little to no broadband access.
“If they’re not being served, they’re not being educated,” Clary said. “Where does that leave them?”
She encouraged all supervisors during the monthly board meeting, held virtually, to think outside the box to find ways to remedy this problem.
Dresden Supervisor Paul Ferguson said the town of Dresden pays more than 50% of the Whitehall Central School District taxes and yet has no internet access.
Ferguson questioned Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, who also attended the virtual meeting.
“I think we deserve some emergency services for our children to get internet service,” Ferguson said. “If there’s something you can help me do, I would very much appreciate that.”
Stec said he would continue to push for better broadband access, but said the issue won’t be resolved before schools open in three weeks. Stec agreed people are more reliant on broadband now than ever before.
“I don’t see it being ready for when school starts in September,” Stec said. “And that’s unfortunate because you’ve got some school districts like yours that have these challenges.”
Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff said the coronavirus pandemic should be treated like a natural disaster. If an earthquake or tornado had ripped out the communications infrastructure, the Federal Emergency Management Agency would provide portable cell systems.
“We have not had a natural disaster but we’ve had a pandemic disaster,” Haff said. “Couldn’t we do something the same as if we had a huge earthquake that destroyed all the communications lines, something to come in to help them communicate?”
People with families, Haff said, aren’t going to stay in an area where their kids don’t have broadband access.
“I think one of the most effective ways to depopulate an area is make it so that your children can’t have an education,” Haff said.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
