Washington County supervisors, IDA chairman debate dewatering site future

FORT EDWARD — After wrangling over property taxes with the various owners of the former General Electric Co. dewatering site in Fort Edward for nearly five years, county supervisors worry a similar fate may be unfolding if the bicounty IDA takes over the property before the current and upcoming taxes are paid.
“There’s probably $871,000 in taxes due the county and then the village (taxes) are due in June,” said Hampton Supervisor Dave O’Brien, who also heads the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency, during a Washington County Board of Supervisors Finance Committee meeting on Thursday morning.
The current property owners, the Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp., were gifted the property last December by WCC, a Ballston Spa real-estate holding company. But as O’Brien explained to the Finance Committee, the FELPDC does not have the money to pay the taxes.
“We were approached by the FELPDC asking the IDA to purchase the property. I think they just don’t have the revenue coming in to carry the property with the taxes,” O’Brien said. “They are four people who got into something they didn’t expect.”
Nonetheless, O’Brien said the FELPDC has assured the IDA that the potential sale of the Fort Edward property to a Fort Worth, Texas, plastics manufacturer, WL Plastics, for $796,000 would take care of the taxes owed the county.
“The $871,000, I am told, will be cleared based on the purchase price and also based on a proration of all the other taxes on the property. It will be free and clear when or if the IDA takes it over,” O’Brien said. “We want to bring this to the Board of Supervisors to get your reaction.”
But several supervisors expressed concerns about the IDA rushing a decision on the property with so many questions, including about the taxes, still unanswered.
"There are still questions about how to address the lack of needed infrastructure like sewer and gas, plus a lack of confirmed heavy truck access," said Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff on Friday. "It seems the story about this proposed development changes weekly. I have reached out to the members of the IDA and cautioned them about rushing through their due diligence."
And O'Brien did say during the meeting that there are many moving pieces, including decisions about access to the property.
"The current entryway is owned by the EPA, and the EPA is looking at granting a permanent easement to that property so when the property is sold, the easement goes with it," O'Brien said. "There are two more access-ways, one for cars, not trucks, out on East Street. They are looking at a second easement put in place coming out of East Street that the village is working on and that is a key piece."
Nonetheless, discussions about site access led to other supervisor concerns related to traffic, road maintenance and a temporary bridge the county does not want to pay to replace.
And the unpaid tax issue remained a concern.
“If the IDA may take it over and it would be tax-exempt, who’s going to pay the taxes due us?” asked Granville Supervisor Matt Hicks during the meeting.
According to O’Brien, the county would be made whole if WL Plastics actually purchases the property.
“There could still be a tax bill if it is not satisfied,” Hicks replied.
Additionally, Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff asked about the purchase price being lower than the taxes owed. But Washington County Treasurer Al Nolette explained that at the property closing, much like purchasing a home, the taxes would be prorated and collected on top of the purchase price.
Nolette added, the levied taxes must be paid.
"If we levy $1 million (for example), we get $1 million," Nolette said. "What changes is how that million dollars is spread across the the entire taxpayer base. ... We don't lose tax revenue, it just gets spread across other residents."
The discussion continued during the meeting about various concerns related to the property, including transparency on actions going forward.
Hicks concluded, "The bottom line is, I'm at the point that if the county gets the taxes paid, I really don't care. I hope it's successful, but I just want the taxes paid."
The IDA meets on Monday regarding the FELPDC proposal and the WL Plastics purchase of a portion of the Fort Edward property.