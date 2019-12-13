Washington County supervisors, IDA chairman debate dewatering site future

“The $871,000, I am told, will be cleared based on the purchase price and also based on a proration of all the other taxes on the property. It will be free and clear when or if the IDA takes it over,” O’Brien said. “We want to bring this to the Board of Supervisors to get your reaction.”

But several supervisors expressed concerns about the IDA rushing a decision on the property with so many questions, including about the taxes, still unanswered.

"There are still questions about how to address the lack of needed infrastructure like sewer and gas, plus a lack of confirmed heavy truck access," said Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff on Friday. "It seems the story about this proposed development changes weekly. I have reached out to the members of the IDA and cautioned them about rushing through their due diligence."

And O'Brien did say during the meeting that there are many moving pieces, including decisions about access to the property.