Washington County supervisors hear update on COVID cases

FORT EDWARD — COVID-19 cases in Washington County are “headed extremely in the wrong direction,” Deputy Director of Public Safety Tim Hardy told the county Board of Supervisors on Friday.

Reporting remotely during the board’s regular monthly meeting, Hardy said the county had the worst transmission rate in the state, at 12.9%.

“We’re seeing more deaths and positive tests,” he said.

During the week ending Nov. 19, the county had 1,536 people under monitoring, eclipsing the previous week’s record of 1,455. That in turn was above the record of 905 from the week of Dec. 18 last year, according to county public health statistics. COVID-positive cases numbered 395, and 17 people were in a hospital.

Infections are coming mostly from workplaces, transmission among family members, and indoor gatherings, Hardy said.

“People think they have a cold or a sore throat, and a couple of days later it turns into COVID,” he said.

He urged people who don’t feel well to get tested and stay home and away from other family members until they receive their results.

Reports of positive cases for people who were tested in Vermont, for example at Rutland Regional Medical Center or Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, may be delayed.

“Please reach out to county Public Health if you test positive,” Hardy said.

As of Friday, 35,711 county residents, or 58%, were fully vaccinated, and 37,923 people, or 62%, had received at least one dose. That’s behind state averages of 69.5% for fully vaccinated and 73% with at least one dose.

The county has had 792 “breakthrough” cases, or fully vaccinated people developing COVID, Hardy said. That works out to 2.2% of the vaccinated population. Despite the much higher number of infections, the numbers of hospitalized patients and deaths are not much higher than they were during last year’s early winter surge, suggesting that the vaccines are reducing illnesses and deaths. Another bonus is that fully vaccinated people who have been exposed to someone with an active COVID case and aren’t showing symptoms themselves don’t have to isolate.

“There are lots of folks who aren’t vaccinated,” Hardy said. “We’re encouraging parents to have their kids aged 5 to 11 vaccinated,” Hardy said.

The county continues to hold a weekly mobile vaccination clinic (visit washingtoncounty.gov/vaccineregistry for more information). Shots are also available at local health care providers and pharmacies.

County public health workers continue to do contact tracing.

“They’ve stepped up to cover the load,” Hardy said.

Salem Supervisor Sue Clary thanked the public health workers who are staffing the mobile vaccination clinic. At a clinic she attended, the staff was “gracious and polite” even when people coming in for shots were cranky, she said.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0