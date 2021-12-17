Washington County supervisors hear COVID update

FORT EDWARD — The number of Washington County residents under monitoring for COVID-19 on Thursday was about a third higher than on the same date in 2020.

Deputy Director of Public Safety Tim Hardy told the county Board of Supervisors on Friday that 1,320 people are being monitored this year compared to 866 last year.

The number of active cases was more than double, from 123 to 292.

Eight people were in the hospital compared to two on the same date last year.

The cumulative death toll has increased from 13 to 67. The number of confirmed cases, 7,623, amounts to 12.4% of the county’s population of 61,197.

Presenting his monthly update to the supervisors, Hardy said county Public Health is continuing to urge people to be vaccinated and is organizing vaccination clinics. The percentage of the county’s population that has received at least one dose has increased to 64.8%, but that lags the the state average of 76.3%.

Now that children ages 5 and up are eligible for vaccination, the department is holding clinics for children at public schools, including Hudson Falls and Greenwich, through its #VaxToSchool program. Hudson Headwaters Health Network’s mobile health center will offer vaccinations for children ages 5-18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 20, 27 and 28 at the Historic Salem Courthouse. Appointments are recommended and may be made by calling the mobile health center at 518-623-0871 or online at hhhn.org/coronavirus.

The county has seen some breakthrough cases in people who are fully vaccinated, but they amount to only 1,059 of 37,092 residents, or 2.8%. Twenty-nine of those people had to be hospitalized, or 0.078%. and nine have died, or 0.028%. The rest had mild or no symptoms, Hardy said.

Public Health is doing contact tracing seven days a week and has added staff to keep up with cases, Hardy said.

Hardy noted the mask mandate recently issued by Gov. Kathy Hochul, requiring masks or vaccinations in all indoor public spaces from Dec. 13 through Jan. 15. County Board of Supervisors Chairman Samuel Hall issued a statement encouraging county residents to “be responsible, courteous, and understanding to our business owners and community organizations relative to the state requirement,” but said the county’s public health team does not have the resources to enforce the mandate.

In related business, Supervisor Dana Haff of Hartford objected to a one-month overlap for a new Public Health employee replacing a person who is retiring, and a four-month overlap for a supervising public health nurse and registered professional nurse in the same department. Haff called the “shadowing period” excessive in both cases and said it would not be allowed in the private sector.

County Administrator Melissa Fitch, Personnel Committee Chairman Matthew Hicks of Granville and committee members Evera Sue Clary of Salem and David O’Brien of Hampton supported the overlap. Fitch said Public Health requested the arrangement.

“It’s pretty much all COVID response now,” Fitch said.

“You can see how stressed they are,” O’Brien said. “They need all the help they can get.”

Haff voted with the rest of the board to approve the position with the one-month overlap, but cast the sole “no” vote on the four-month overlap.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0