Washington County supervisors give themselves a raise

FORT EDWARD — A surprise return of funds to the county’s budget allowed the Washington County Board of Supervisors to restore a $2,500 raise for themselves that they cut when they approved the 2022 budget in November.

Hebron Supervisor and County Budget Officer Brian Campbell said he had been notified by Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, that the county should no longer have to make an annual $143,766 payment to the Hudson River Black River Regulating District. Woerner has gotten the state to include that expense in its proposed 2022-2023 budget, Campbell said.

The regulating district operates a dam that controls fresh water flow into the Hudson River, Campbell said. Under a court ruling favoring the power companies that own the dam, Albany, Saratoga, Rensselaer, Warren and Washington counties together have been paying about $3.5 million per year to cover the dam’s operating cost, Campbell said.

Campbell said he had been trying for years to get the state to take over the cost.

“It’s a huge thing,” Campbell said. “After seven years, we finally got that done.”

Campbell proposed adding the restored supervisor funds, totaling $42,500, as an amendment to a proposed salary schedule for some county employees. He pointed out that the supervisors cut their pay in 2008, during the first year of the Great Recession, and stopped paying themselves to cover mileage.

Granville Supervisor Matthew Hicks, who had proposed the pay freeze in November, said a 2% cost of living increase “would be OK, but not this.” Campbell responded that with pay freezes the board had adopted in other years, “if you do a COLA (cost-of-living adjustment) from 2007, we’re still not up where we need to be” even with the $2,500 addition.

The raise brings supervisors’ base pay from the county to $22,116. The board’s chairman, vice chairman and budget officer are paid more. Town supervisors also receive a salary from their towns.

“We need to have compensation that will make people want to serve on the board,” Hampton Supervisor David O’Brien said. “A raise will attract more people and more qualified people.”

O’Brien was also in favor of restoring mileage reimbursement, noting the rising costs of transportation.

Campbell reminded the supervisors that this year’s budget has no tax increase, and that if the state budget is adopted with Woerner’s line item, the county will still have an extra $111,266.

“There’s a difference between being cheap and being frugal,” Campbell said.

The amendment passed, with Easton Supervisor Dan Shaw, Hicks, Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff, Kingsbury Supervisor Dana Hogan and Whitehall Supervisor John Rozell voting no.

In other matters:

Supervisors shared memories of and held a moment of silence for John LaPointe, Putnam supervisor from 1987 to 2019. LaPointe died Monday.

County residents who test positive for COVID with an at-home test should report it on the county’s Public Health website, washingtoncountyny.gov/1147/Coronavirus-Information, said county Deputy Director of Public Safety Tim Hardy. The site also explains the requirements for isolation and quarantine, depending on exposure and symptoms, and has release forms for people returning to work or school after quarantine or isolation. The state has taken over contact tracing and will notify people in high-risk groups if they’ve been exposed to an active COVID case, Hardy said. That frees county Public Health workers to focus on vaccination and testing, he said. In response to a question from Salem Supervisor Sue Clary, Hardy said his department is no longer posting a map showing COVID cases by town. Because of how the data was collected, the map was time-consuming to compile, he said. “There’s no town that doesn’t have cases,” Hardy said.

The board approved a settlement in a lawsuit against Allergan and its subsidiaries, distributors of opoiod drugs. The county will receive about $96,000, with half restricted for purposes cited in the settlement.

The board awarded a bid to Vance Country Ford, of Guthrie, Oklahoma, for 18 2022 Ford Escape S all-wheel drive vehicles at $25,036 each. Ten of the cars will go to the Office for the Aging, five to the car pool, and three to the Department of Social Services. Campell thanked Department of Public Works Superintendent Deborah Donohue and other county staff for arranging the purchases. “We needed to get bids quickly because things are going up so much,” he said. “It was a major undertaking.”

