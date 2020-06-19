Washington County supervisors frustrated by police reform law, phases of reopening

Washington County supervisors shared their frustrations with state Assemblyman Dan Stec at Friday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
It’s been a frustrating month. Supervisors are unhappy with the new law that makes police discipline records public, and the coronavirus crisis is dragging on — possibly for too long.
“Washington County has nobody hospitalized, nobody sick, and Washington County is in a state of emergency. How absurd is that?” said Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff.
He asked Stec, R-Queensbury, to push for an end to the emergency, at the state level.
“I think you need to push for a no phase (after phase 4),” he said.
Stec agreed.
“I think you’re right, there’s gotta be something that comes after phase 4,” he said. “We can probably transition away from the emergency powers.”
The Legislature granted the governor emergency powers through April 2021.
“I don’t think any of us think he needs this until next April,” Stec said. “The senate and the Assembly have the authority to end this.”
Supervisors also criticized the new law making law enforcement discipline records public. Stec voted against that law.
“It’s just not fair. We don’t do it to any other municipal employees, we don’t do it to teachers,” Stec said.
Greenwich Supervisor Don Ward said it was a bad law.
“Organizations and groups will use the system to pepper the records and make law enforcement ineffective,” he said. “They’ll be afraid to do anything. When they go to court they’ll be constantly demonized. I appreciate your vote and I thought it was the right thing to do for the municipal employees.”
Stec said other versions of the law would have been better.
“We don’t vote on concepts, we vote on language, and the language of that bill was not good language,” he said.
Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell said the bill wasn’t worthwhile at all.
“Sometimes in Albany, not even the concept is good. And I thank you for standing up for us,” he said.
Stec added that he’s not supporting bad actions committing by law enforcement.
“Being pro law enforcement doesn’t necessarily mean you are not pro doing what’s right and justice and fairness,” he said. “I think you can fight for both things and stand up for both things.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com.
