Washington County supervisors frustrated by police reform law, phases of reopening

“It’s just not fair. We don’t do it to any other municipal employees, we don’t do it to teachers,” Stec said.

Greenwich Supervisor Don Ward said it was a bad law.

“Organizations and groups will use the system to pepper the records and make law enforcement ineffective,” he said. “They’ll be afraid to do anything. When they go to court they’ll be constantly demonized. I appreciate your vote and I thought it was the right thing to do for the municipal employees.”

Stec said other versions of the law would have been better.

“We don’t vote on concepts, we vote on language, and the language of that bill was not good language,” he said.

Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell said the bill wasn’t worthwhile at all.

“Sometimes in Albany, not even the concept is good. And I thank you for standing up for us,” he said.

Stec added that he’s not supporting bad actions committing by law enforcement.

“Being pro law enforcement doesn’t necessarily mean you are not pro doing what’s right and justice and fairness,” he said. “I think you can fight for both things and stand up for both things.”

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com.

