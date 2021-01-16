Washington County supervisors concerned about access to coronavirus vaccine

Members of the Washington County Board of Supervisors are concerned that the coronavirus vaccine is not ending up in the arms of some eligible residents due to the lack of distribution sites in the county, an issue they fear may be exacerbated by the lack of broadband in some parts of the county.
Several board members on Friday shared their concerns with Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, during their monthly meeting, where they said accessibility to the vaccine in rural communities is an issue of great concern and the lack of reliable broadband access in some parts of the county makes it difficult for residents to keep up to date with vital information.
“I’m hopeful that we can remember that accessibility in the rural communities is going to be really, really important,” said Salem Supervisor Sue Clary.
Clary said she has assisted several residents in town with setting up appointments to receive the vaccine at the state-run facility at the University at Albany, but said many residents — particularly the elderly — are unable to travel long distances.
With supplies limited, there’s a concern that residents in rural communities are being left behind. Washington County Public Health on Friday announced it has no vaccine to distribute and urged residents to remain patient.
The state has been working to expand its vaccination network since the rollout began last month.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday said there are about 5,000 pharmacies, 194 hospitals and 2,500 private doctor networks eligible to distribute the vaccine in addition to more than a dozen state-run vaccination sites throughout the state.
In Washington County, Glens Falls Hospital and Hudson Headwaters Health Network are major distributors of the vaccine, which requires two doses three weeks apart.
The state has also established a hotline to make an appointment for state-run sites and has been working to bolster staff in order to meet the growing demand. More than 7 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine.
Over 687,000 people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine to date, according to state data. That’s the equivalent to 81% of the total doses received.
Just over 85,000 in the state have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and most work in the health care industry.
Simpson said he shares concerns about access to the vaccine in rural communities and has been working to develop a way to keep people better informed.
The lack of broadband, he added, has made that difficult.
“That accessibility is also tied to the ability to access the information,” Simpson said. “I feel that there’s going to be a lot of people in the rural parts of our district that aren’t getting all of the information that they really need to have to understand.”
Simpson said he’s most concerned about elderly residents, but noted a lack of broadband access impacts many across the region.
The state has made great strides in improving access to broadband through its Broadband for All initiative, a $500 million investment to extend internet service to those in rural communities.
Cuomo once again prioritized increasing the state’s broadband access in his State of the State address, noting about 98% of New Yorkers have access to reliable broadband.
Simpson said he was encouraged by the governor’s plans, but said Washington County likely has far more people with access to reliable broadband than other parts of the state due to its geography and population size.
“I was encouraged that the governor prioritized broadband again in his State of the State. That is critical infrastructure. It needs to be at the highest priority of the state. In instances of COVID or any other natural disaster, there are people who are reliant on this and there are people who don’t have it and they have to have it,” Simpson said.
To make an appointment at a state-run vaccination site, call 1-833-697-4829.
