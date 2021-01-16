Washington County supervisors concerned about access to coronavirus vaccine

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday said there are about 5,000 pharmacies, 194 hospitals and 2,500 private doctor networks eligible to distribute the vaccine in addition to more than a dozen state-run vaccination sites throughout the state.

In Washington County, Glens Falls Hospital and Hudson Headwaters Health Network are major distributors of the vaccine, which requires two doses three weeks apart.

The state has also established a hotline to make an appointment for state-run sites and has been working to bolster staff in order to meet the growing demand. More than 7 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Over 687,000 people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine to date, according to state data. That’s the equivalent to 81% of the total doses received.

Just over 85,000 in the state have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and most work in the health care industry.

Simpson said he shares concerns about access to the vaccine in rural communities and has been working to develop a way to keep people better informed.

The lack of broadband, he added, has made that difficult.