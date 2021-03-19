Washington County supervisors commemorate those lost to COVID-19

In a proclamation commemorating the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Washington County Board of Supervisors on Friday declared March “COVID-19 Memorial Month” in honor of the grief and sacrifice experienced by New Yorkers over the past year.
The proclamation, read during the Board of Supervisors’ monthly meeting, also calls on Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature to memorialize each March those lost during the pandemic.
The proclamation honors the nearly 40,000 lives lost across the state — including 37 Washington County residents — since the pandemic took root in New York last March, and honors the sacrifice of public health officials, essential workers, county staff and volunteers who played a role in the fight against the virus.
March 1 marked the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in New York, which at one point last spring was the epicenter of the virus in the United States.
Washington County reported its first confirmed case of the virus on March 13. More than 2,200 county residents have since contracted the virus.
The proclamation comes on the same day the state opened a mass vaccination clinic at Aviation Mall, marking a significant step forward in the region’s fight against the virus.
Prior to the clinic opening, Washington County residents had to travel to either Albany or Plattsburgh to receive a shot at a state-run site.
The county has been running its own vaccination clinics for all eligible state residents at its Burgoyne Avenue complex in Fort Edward, but supply has been limited.
The county has no hospitals, and the number of pharmacies that can distribute vaccine is below that of neighboring counties, which has complicated vaccination efforts.
A total of 13,975 residents, or 23% of the county’s population, had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Friday, the fewest in the Capital Region, according to the state’s vaccine tracker.
Samuel Hall, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, said fighting the virus has been a “team effort,” adding that thousands of hours have been put in behind the scenes. Those efforts include contact tracing, answering phone calls from concerned citizens and setting up vaccination clinics.
