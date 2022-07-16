Washington County supervisors approve SUNY Adirondack budget

FORT EDWARD — Washington County will pay $1.6 million toward SUNY Adirondack's 2022-2023 budget of $33 million, as approved Friday by the county Board of Supervisors.

Washington and Warren counties sponsor the college.

Together, they will pay 12.3% of the college’s 2022-2023 operating revenues.

Warren County’s share is $2.1 million.

The college also expects to receive in-state student revenue, chargebacks, out-of-state tuition, state aid and federal relief funds of $1.7 million to offset expenses from the pandemic and lost tuition.

The college’s 2022-2023 budget proposes a 2% increase in the sponsors’ contribution. Washington County’s share will rise by $32,000.

Warren County pays 52% of the sponsors’ share and Washington County pays 48%, said Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell, chair of the board’s Finance Committee. Campbell said he and college officials are discussing whether the basis of the shares should be changed to the counties’ tax roll assessments, similar to the way the counties split the cost of shared capital projects. If approved, Washington County’s annual payment would be fixed until Warren County’s payment had risen to match the percentage difference between the two counties’ tax roll assessments, he said.

Supervisors had no questions and there were no public comments. Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff cast the lone “no” vote.

Also at the meeting, it was noted that the county’s death toll from COVID-19 has increased by one, to 90, after a review determined that a death in May was caused by the coronavirus.

Deputy Director of Public Safety Tim Hardy said the individual was in the 80-90 age range and living in a care facility.

As of Friday morning, 50 county residents were known to have active cases and one person was hospitalized, Hardy said.

The infection rate in the county is considered low, but wastewater analysis shows a high prevalence of virus particles.

“It’s sad to see the numbers going back up,” Hardy said.

The Public Health Department continues to hold weekly vaccination clinics. Staff administered 26 doses Thursday evening at a clinic for children ages 6 months to five years, Hardy said.

Later in the meeting, Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff said he disapproved of the county vaccinating small children.

“All of them will have cardiac troubles in 20 years,” Haff predicted.

He said he doesn’t trust the vaccines or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's assurances that the vaccine is safe.

Medical websites, including mayoclinic.org and medical.mit.edu (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), say that while there have been a few cases of heart inflammation after vaccination in people, mostly boys, ages 12 to 29, most of those cases responded quickly to treatment.

The MIT website says that “the risk of myocarditis from natural infection is much higher than from the vaccine.”

In other board matters:

The county Planning Office wants to apply for a Community Planning Grant from the state Office of Community Renewal to help Homefront Development Corp. undertake an operational feasibility analysis and evaluate the senior housing facilities it owns. At a public hearing on the application, Economic Development Director Laura Oswald said the state has $20 million available for the 2022 program year. Homefront Development Corp. is a nonprofit founded in 1989 to assist communities in and around Washington County with housing needs, downtown revitalization and community development. In Washington County, it owns and operates low-income senior citizen apartments in Argyle, Fort Ann and Kingsbury, with a total of 36 units. There were no comments at the public hearing.

The board authorized board Chair Samuel Hall, the Fort Ann supervisor, to sign a road use and crossing agreement with Champlain Hudson Power Express LLC and CHPE Properties. The companies are building a transmission line that will bring electricity from Canada to New York City. The line will cross Washington County from Putnam to Fort Edward. Kingsbury Supervisor Dana Hogan, chair of the county’s Public Works Committee, said construction on the county’s portion of the line is expected to start in late August or early September and continue into the winter as weather allows.

The board recognized Michael Bittel, past president and chief executive officer of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, and his family for their service to the region. Bittel retired from the chamber of commerce in June and is moving to another state.