Washington County supervisors approve sheriff reform plan, broadband study

The Washington County Board of Supervisors on Friday approved a reform plan drafted by the county’s sheriff’s department, which requires all officers to undergo additional training and creates a new office of professional standards within the department.
The board’s approval ends a monthslong process that dates back to last year when Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order in June creating the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative in the wake of the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
The plan will now be submitted to the state.
All police departments in the state are required to develop reform plans under the order, which was designed to allow the public to probe current police procedures and weigh in on ways to modernize departments going forward.
Final plans must be submitted to the state by April 1 or departments risk losing state funding.
In Washington County, a review of departmental policies began soon after the order was issued, and Sheriff Jeff Murphy began meeting with various stakeholders this past fall.
The department, according to Murphy, was already in compliance with much of the order due to the department’s accreditation, but several gaps were identified during its review.
Among them were the need for additional training, including anti-bias training and disability awareness training.
Murphy required his officers to undergo the training last year and will be adding the training programs to the department’s mandatory training going forward, along with several other programs.
The plan also calls for the creation of an office of professional standards within the department, which will review all matters relating to officer conduct and internal affairs, and ensure officers are completing their necessary training.
The position will hold the rank of lieutenant within the department and report directly to the sheriff.
In addition to approving the plan, the board gave Murphy approval to fill a now vacant lieutenant position in order to create the new position.
Donald Ward, the Greenwich supervisor and chair of the county’s public safety committee, said the final plan was a culmination of months of hard work.
“I’d just like to thank Sheriff Murphy for his hard work for putting the Reinvention and Reform plan together. It was almost seamless. He met with the public several times and through his leadership, I’m sure the plan will move along,” he said.
Other business
The Board of Supervisors also approved using $15,000 from the county’s contingency budget to hire a telecommunications company to conduct a countywide broadband survey that will determine where in the county gaps in high-speed internet service exist.
Data from the survey, which will be funded in part by the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board, will help determine where existing internet fiber connections can be extended and allow the county to apply for additional funding needed to expand its broadband.
The county had considered conducting a similar survey in 2014, but held off after the Broadband for All program was announced.
The program promised to bringing high-speed internet to 99% of New Yorkers, but with work on the program expected to be completed later this year, many believe the county is still underserved.
In addition, supervisors also approved a $900,000 bond resolution that will allow the county to finish various infrastructure upgrades to its Burgoyne Avenue facility acquired in 2019.
The bonds will cover the cost of a $700,000 roof replacement as well as parking lot upgrades and a $19,000 architectural study required by the state to relocate the county’s department of health to the 28,000-square-foot facility.
