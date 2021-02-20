Washington County supervisors approve sheriff reform plan, broadband study

Among them were the need for additional training, including anti-bias training and disability awareness training.

Murphy required his officers to undergo the training last year and will be adding the training programs to the department’s mandatory training going forward, along with several other programs.

The plan also calls for the creation of an office of professional standards within the department, which will review all matters relating to officer conduct and internal affairs, and ensure officers are completing their necessary training.

The position will hold the rank of lieutenant within the department and report directly to the sheriff.

In addition to approving the plan, the board gave Murphy approval to fill a now vacant lieutenant position in order to create the new position.

Donald Ward, the Greenwich supervisor and chair of the county’s public safety committee, said the final plan was a culmination of months of hard work.

“I’d just like to thank Sheriff Murphy for his hard work for putting the Reinvention and Reform plan together. It was almost seamless. He met with the public several times and through his leadership, I’m sure the plan will move along,” he said.