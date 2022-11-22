Washington County supervisors approve budget with 3% tax increase

FORT EDWARD — Washington County’s 2023 budget has a 3% tax hike, as adopted Monday by the county Board of Supervisors.

Total countywide appropriations, less interfund transfers, are $122.1 million, an increase of 8.23% from 2022. Expected revenues are up 6.76% to $80.4 million. The appropriated fund balance is $5.8 million, up 118.44%. The amount to be raised by taxes is $35.8 million.

The county’s assessments grew by more than 15.5% in 2022, to $6.4 billion, Hebron Supervisor and board budget officer Brian Campbell wrote in his budget message. However, property values can vary year to year, affecting revenues.

“What we need to combat these tax issues is actual growth,” Campbell wrote.

He cited Amazon’s planned warehouse in Granville, the Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line that will cross the county, and development of the Canalside Energy Park in Kingsbury and Fort Edward as helping to build a commercial base that will reduce reliance on residential property values.

In private conversations, a number of supervisors said they were opposed to raising department head salaries, Campbell wrote, and no raises for those positions were included.

Other positions were upgraded or had increases in weekly hours, and some positions were added.

The county’s three highest-paid employees are District Attorney Tony Jordan, at $200,355 annually, County Attorney Roger Wickes at $120,228 and County Administrator Melissa Fitch at $110,248.

Fort Ann Supervisor Sam Hall, chairman of the board, will make $38,342. Argyle Supervisor Robert Henke, the vice chairman, will be paid $28,277. Campbell, as budget officer, has a salary of $40,788. Other supervisors receive $22,699. Debra Prehoda, clerk to the board, will receive $86,193. All supervisors also have a salary from the towns they represent.

“We actually have great financial news in the short term, and a long term that is anyone’s guess,” Campbell wrote. Sales tax revenues for 2022 are expected to hit $27 million, a record. Inflation, energy prices, personnel costs and keeping up with highway maintenance are continuing concerns.

The county should maintain a fund balance in the $20 million to $25 million range, according to Campbell, so that it can fund large projects without having to borrow.

“We should not be wasting $280,000 for debt service in the county road budget,” he wrote. “We cannot borrow ourselves rich.”

There were no comments from the public or supervisors at the meeting’s public hearing on the budget, which passed unanimously.

Hall thanked the supervisors for “putting the budget together in a civil manner. The taxpayers in Washington County believe in that kind of behavior.”

Campbell thanked supervisors for supporting the budget. In his written message, Campbell also thanked County Treasurer Al Nolette, County Administrator Melissa Fitch, county staff that helped assemble the budget packet, and county department heads for preparing budgets and looking for savings throughout the year.