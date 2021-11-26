 Skip to main content
WASHINGTON COUNTY

Washington County still at highest positivity rate in the state

The Washington County Health Department reported 101 new COVID cases on Wednesday along with 82 recoveries.

The county’s current seven-day positivity percentage is at 12.6%, making it the highest county rate in the state.

According the Health Department’s report, 22 of the new cases were fully vaccinated individuals.

In Washington County, 864 breakthrough cases have been reported out of the 35,380 residents that have been fully vaccinated.

Warren County

Warren County Health Services reported 29 new cases and 79 recoveries on Friday. The county is currently monitoring 571 active COVID-19 cases. Of the new cases, 11 of the individuals had been fully vaccinated.

Health Services reported three fewer hospitalizations than Thursday, with 17 residents currently in the hospital with COVID.

According to the news release, the county’s seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 10% as of Friday morning. Out of the 44,671 fully vaccinated residents, 1,325 breakthrough cases have been reported.

Warren County will be holding the following free vaccination clinics:

  • Tuesday, Nov. 30, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 7, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. Registration is not yet open.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 14, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. Registration is not yet open.

Saratoga County

The Saratoga County Department of Public Health reported a total of 924 active cases on Wednesday. Of the active cases, 411 of those individuals are fully vaccinated.

The county reported 39 residents are hospitalized. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is at 7.2% and the county’s transmission rate remains “high.”

