Washington County Sheriff's Office to hold public hearing on reform plans

How to watch

The public hearing will be held via Zoom on Jan. 26 at 1 p.m. Those looking to speak can do so by going to https://bit.ly/3qH1K1I.

Residents without broadband access can submit written comment by mailing a letter to Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 399 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

The hearing will also be livestreamed via the county’s YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/3p2qO37.