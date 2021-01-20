Washington County Sheriff's Office to hold public hearing on reform plans

Members of the public will have the opportunity on Tuesday to weigh in on a proposed plan to reform the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, drafted in response to an executive order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last year in the wake of the police-involved death of George Floyd.
The department’s proposal was unveiled for the first time on Wednesday after Sheriff Jeff Murphy held various meetings with stakeholders and interest groups throughout the county, and solicited public input from residents through email and a community survey.
“It’s been a learning experience for sure. It’s validated a lot of things that we thought we were doing correctly,” Murphy said.
Murphy said he has continually updated the proposal since reform efforts began last year, and added that the plan won’t be finalized until it has been approved by the full county Board of Supervisors.
It’s possible some changes will be made following the public hearing, which is scheduled to take place during the county’s Public Safety Committee’s monthly meeting.
“Conceivably, we can have some input that changes or adds to the plans,” Murphy said.
The department has also added additional training for officers in the wake of the governor’s executive order and created a new email address and online form to file complaints or compliments about the department.
Cuomo last July issued an order creating the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, requiring all police departments in the state to develop a more community-based approach to policing following the death of Floyd in Minnesota.
Floyd died after a police officer there kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes as other officers stood by. All four officers have since been charged in connection to his death.
Departments in New York have until April 1 to submit a final plan to the state or risk losing state funding.
In Washington County, the plan covers a wide array of issues from hate crime investigations, recruitment and community policing and outreach programs.
The plan has been summarized in a 99-page PowerPoint presentation and is available to view on the department’s website.
In addition, four stakeholder meetings are also available to view and can be found on the Sheriff's Office website. A fifth meeting was unable to be uploaded because the file was lost, Murphy said.
A total of 155 people throughout the county responded to a survey soliciting input on reform efforts. Feedback was also collected via email, though not many utilized the option, Murphy said.
Residents were able to print out a copy of the survey or pick up a copy from their local town halls and mail them back to the county municipal center.
Residents from Greenwich completed 28 surveys, the most of any town in the county. Argyle and Hartford were tied for the second most responses with 14. Hampton had zero residents respond to the survey, while White Creek and Whitehall had just one resident each.
Of the respondents, 123 were white; three were Black or African American; one was Hispanic or Latino; four were Asian or Asian American; and two respondents were listed as “other.”
Seventy respondents were male and more than 50 were over the age of 65.
Those looking to weigh in on the proposed plan will have one last opportunity on Jan. 26 at 1 p.m.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.