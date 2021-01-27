Washington County Sheriff's Office reform plan inches closer to final approval

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will require additional training for its officers and create an office of professional standards to ensure departmental policies are being followed under a reform plan approved by the county’s Public Safety Committee on Tuesday.
The plan was drafted following an executive order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last June creating the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative in the wake of the police-involved killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.
The Collaborative was designed to give community members an opportunity to scrutinize current police procedures and weigh in on ways to modernize departments. Reform plans must be finalized and submitted to the state by April 1 or departments risk losing state funding.
Sheriff Jeff Murphy said his department already complies with much of the governor’s order due to its “community first” approach to policing and state accreditation, which requires police departments to adhere to more than 100 standards, including evidence handling, interview procedures and weapons storage, set by the state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services.
In addition, the department’s accreditation — which must be reevaluated every five years — mandates extensive training for officers, including those on the administrative level.
“It’s probably the best thing to happen to law enforcement,” Murphy said during a public hearing on the plan.
The department’s 48 members underwent more than 3,200 hours of training last year on use of force, firearms, harassment in the workplace and de-escalation, among other things, Murphy said.
But under the state-mandated reform plan, officers will now receive anti-bias training as well as training on de-escalation, communication and how to interact with people with disabilities.
“We’re going to require that that be an annual mandatory training requirement,” Murphy said.
Murphy said it’s critical for the public to be able to trust police officers when they are responding to a call, which is why officers are required to undergo such extensive training.
In order to further build on that trust, the department will also create an office of professional standards, which will provide internal oversight within the department.
The new position will have the rank of lieutenant and review all internal affairs, including officer conduct, use of force, complaints and other operational duties.
Murphy said the office will report either to him or his undersheriff.
“I think the office of professional standards lieutenant position is an extremely important position,” he said. “It will help us comply with the order and everything that goes along with it.”
The department’s reform plans were created after months of internal review and several stakeholder meetings between October and December.
In addition, the department solicited public input via a paper survey beginning in November.
Just 155 people in the county responded to the survey and the results, for the most part, were overwhelmingly positive. However, 28 respondents said they were unsure if the department would address a complaint made against and officer or whether the department effectively deployed its community-first policies.
Murphy said he believes creating the office of professional standards will help ensure members of the public that their concerns are being addressed and free up command staff, which can then focus on improving community outreach.
“This position will help take away some of the duties from other command staff members so that they’ll be able to do that,” he said.
The county Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on the proposal at its meeting next month. If approved, the plan will be submitted to the state.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.