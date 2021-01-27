Washington County Sheriff's Office reform plan inches closer to final approval

The department’s 48 members underwent more than 3,200 hours of training last year on use of force, firearms, harassment in the workplace and de-escalation, among other things, Murphy said.

But under the state-mandated reform plan, officers will now receive anti-bias training as well as training on de-escalation, communication and how to interact with people with disabilities.

“We’re going to require that that be an annual mandatory training requirement,” Murphy said.

Murphy said it’s critical for the public to be able to trust police officers when they are responding to a call, which is why officers are required to undergo such extensive training.

In order to further build on that trust, the department will also create an office of professional standards, which will provide internal oversight within the department.

The new position will have the rank of lieutenant and review all internal affairs, including officer conduct, use of force, complaints and other operational duties.

Murphy said the office will report either to him or his undersheriff.