Washington County Sheriff's Office looking for two juveniles from Easton

EASTON — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two juveniles who left their home in Easton on Saturday morning.
Ricky and Alex Barbur were last seen walking in a wooded area headed toward Jackson.
Alex is 15 years old, about 5 feet, eight inches tall, 150 pounds and has brown hair. Ricky is 13 years old, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 130 pounds and has red hair.
Anyone who sees them or may have seen them is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 518-747-4623.
Michael Goot
night and weekend editor
