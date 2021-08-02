 Skip to main content
Washington County Sheriff's Office launches overdose tracker
The Washington County Sheriff's Office on Monday announced that it has created an online dashboard to track overdose deaths in the county. 

 Michael Goot

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has released a new public dashboard that will display overdose trends within the county.

Sheriff Jeff Murphy said in a news release he recognizes the value in sharing local substance abuse statistics with the public, as substance abuse has continued to increase both locally and nationally.

Police agencies within the county were invited to partner on this effort to share their statistics. The following departments are participating: Hudson Falls, Cambridge-Greenwich, Whitehall and Granville.

The dashboard tracks overdoses for 2021, including the number of instances when the opioid reversal drug Naloxone was administered. It also breaks down the overdoses by town, age of victim, type of drug and whether the person died.

There have been 32 overdoses so far this year as of Monday. Six were fatal.

Naloxone was administered 19 times.

The most overdoses — 10 — were in the 26 to 35 age group. That was followed by nine in the 36 to 45 age group.

The 46 to 55 age group had six; 18 to 25, five; and 56 and older, two.

Hudson Falls had the most overdoses with 14. That was followed by Kingsbury with nine; four in Fort Edward, three in Whitehall and two in Fort Ann.

Heroin was responsible for nearly half of the overdoses with 15. Next came cocaine with five overdoses and prescription drugs with four.

The Washington County Department of Real Property and the Information Technology Department assisted in creating the dashboard.

The dashboard can be accessed at: https://tinyurl.com/nn66zfu4 .

Warren County Sheriff’s Office launched a similar dashboard. It was designed by the Warren County Planning & Community Development Department with the assistance of the Sheriff’s Office and the Glens Falls Police Department.

As of Monday, the county had 21 overdoses, including five that were fatal. Naloxone was used 14 times.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Warren County unveils overdose tracker
Local

Warren County unveils overdose tracker

The Warren County Overdose Response Tracker allows users to view the number of drug overdoses that have occurred in the county this year as part of an effort to raise awareness about substance abuse issues.  

