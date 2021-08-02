Washington County Sheriff's Office launches overdose tracker

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has released a new public dashboard that will display overdose trends within the county.

Sheriff Jeff Murphy said in a news release he recognizes the value in sharing local substance abuse statistics with the public, as substance abuse has continued to increase both locally and nationally.

Police agencies within the county were invited to partner on this effort to share their statistics. The following departments are participating: Hudson Falls, Cambridge-Greenwich, Whitehall and Granville.

The dashboard tracks overdoses for 2021, including the number of instances when the opioid reversal drug Naloxone was administered. It also breaks down the overdoses by town, age of victim, type of drug and whether the person died.

There have been 32 overdoses so far this year as of Monday. Six were fatal.

Naloxone was administered 19 times.

The most overdoses — 10 — were in the 26 to 35 age group. That was followed by nine in the 36 to 45 age group.

The 46 to 55 age group had six; 18 to 25, five; and 56 and older, two.