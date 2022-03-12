 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Washington County Sheriff's Office achieves re-accreditation for road patrol

Washington County Sheriff's Office receives re-accreditation

The Washington County Sheriff's Office has received re-accreditation for its road patrol through the New York State Law Enforcement Accreditation Council. From left is New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado, Washington County Sheriff's Lt. Todd Lemery, Chief Gregory Austin, chairman of the Law Enforcement Agency Accreditation Council and Capt. Anthony LeClaire, also of the Washington County Sheriff's Office, as they receive their certificate of accreditation on Thursday.

 Provided photo

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has achieved re-accreditation for the department’s road patrol division.

The New York State Law Enforcement Accreditation Council voted to approve the department’s application on Thursday following a recommendation from the council’s assessment team.

The Accreditation Program is made up of a set of standards developed to further enhance the capabilities of an agency and is divided into three categories — administrative, training and operations.

The administrative section has standards with provisions for topics such as agency organization and personnel practices. Training standards encompass basic and in-service instruction, while operations standards deal with high-speed pursuits, patrol and roadblocks.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was originally accredited in 2007. The department was recognized for demonstrating a high level of excellence and professionalism in the field of law enforcement, according to a news release.

There are only 162 law enforcement agencies that have been accredited throughout New York state.

The re-accreditation team conducted a review of the office’s operations and found that it has maintained and is in full compliance with all applicable standards.

Accreditation is a progressive way of helping police agencies evaluate and improve their performance.

It also acknowledges the implementation of policies that are sound and effective, according to a news release.

The council also recognized Capt. Anthony Leclaire, program manager, for his efforts throughout the review and managing the accreditation program.

