Washington County Sheriff's Office achieves re-accreditation for road patrol

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has achieved re-accreditation for the department’s road patrol division.

The New York State Law Enforcement Accreditation Council voted to approve the department’s application on Thursday following a recommendation from the council’s assessment team.

The Accreditation Program is made up of a set of standards developed to further enhance the capabilities of an agency and is divided into three categories — administrative, training and operations.

The administrative section has standards with provisions for topics such as agency organization and personnel practices. Training standards encompass basic and in-service instruction, while operations standards deal with high-speed pursuits, patrol and roadblocks.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was originally accredited in 2007. The department was recognized for demonstrating a high level of excellence and professionalism in the field of law enforcement, according to a news release.

There are only 162 law enforcement agencies that have been accredited throughout New York state.

The re-accreditation team conducted a review of the office’s operations and found that it has maintained and is in full compliance with all applicable standards.

Accreditation is a progressive way of helping police agencies evaluate and improve their performance.

It also acknowledges the implementation of policies that are sound and effective, according to a news release.

The council also recognized Capt. Anthony Leclaire, program manager, for his efforts throughout the review and managing the accreditation program.

