Washington County sheriff warns of fentanyl-laced drugs suspected in rash of overdoses

Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy is warning about drugs such as cocaine and heroin being laced with fentanyl, which have caused multiple suspected drug overdoses in the area including at least one death.

Fentanyl is very potent and greatly increases the risk of overdose and death.

Murphy said a mix of cocaine and fentanyl is suspected in overdoses in recent days. Some batches of the drug may have a blueish or purplish tint and the drug has been referred to as “blue heroin” on the street, according to a news release.

Deputies have administered Narcan, an opioid-overdose antidote, in several cases. However, attempts to reverse the effects of opioids do not work as well on cocaine-laced mixtures, according to the news release.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging family, friends and support groups of those in a high-risk category for overdoses to be made aware of the possibility of the fentanyl-laced mixtures in the area.

If people suspect someone has overdosed, they should call 911.

The Sheriff’s Office said it will continue to issue updates as information becomes available.

