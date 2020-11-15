Washington County sheriff: Use your 'own best judgment' on Thanksgiving

“Inviting your neighbor over who goes out every weekend, travels a lot, is more of a risk than 10 people who are doing it right,” he said. “So you have to be careful and know the people you’re inviting. The bigger the crowd, the bigger the risk.”

He did not say whether he agreed with the sheriff’s post, but said Murphy had a right to his own opinion on his own Facebook page.

Meanwhile, in Warren County, Health Services has urged people to consider the risks, stay home, wear masks indoors if travelers arrive, and to get tested and quarantine if they choose to be part of a Thanksgiving with people outside their household.

Warren County officials have also enforced the rules at times, albeit without fines or court appearances. Generally, the Sheriff’s Office has been able to simply tell a business owner or resident that they have broken the rules, and the person has agreed to stop.

Recently, Warren County Health Services worked with taxi companies to ensure drivers started wearing masks consistently. Officials have focused attention on chain stores that were not enforcing mask rules, and that led to many stores posting employees at the front doors to ask customers to put on a mask.

