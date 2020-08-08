Washington County Sheriff: Two die in Jackson accident

JACKSON — Two people were pronounced dead at the scene after a two-car motor vehicle accident in Jackson on Saturday afternoon, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The office responded to a call at about 3:29 p.m. to a report of an accident in the area of 934 state Route 313 in Jackson.

The westbound vehicle in the accident contained three subjects, two of which were pronounced dead on the scene by Washington County Coroner James Gariepy, according to the press release. The two were identified as Richard Chadwick, 43, and Alice Hahn, 77, both of Cambridge.

The surviving occupant of the westbound vehicle was identified as Jill Chadwick, 47, of Cambridge. Chadwick was transported to Albany Medical Center and is in stable condition.

The eastbound vehicle, who was operated by Lindsey Godfrey, 29, of Clifton Park, was transported to Saratoga Hospital due to minor sustained injuries, according to the press release.

Saratoga County Sheriff's Office assisted on scene with accident reconstruction efforts with the investigation ongoing.

Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad and Cambridge Fire Department also assisted in the incident.

According to NewsChannel13, The Post-Star’s news gathering partner, several road blocks were set up diverting traffic from the accident.

