HEBRON — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 20-year-old female, according to a press release Sunday.

According to the release, the shooting occurred in the Town of Hebron on Saturday night. A 911 call was received at 9:58 p.m. reporting that a woman had been shot.

One subject has been charged in connection with the shooting death. The sheriff’s office said there was no immediate threat to the public.

No further details were available at press time. A press conference is scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m. at the Washington County Law Enforcement Center.