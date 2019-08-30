ARGYLE — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a farm tractor rollover that killed a man in Argyle, according to a news release.
Deputies responded to an accident report about 8:43 p.m. Thursday in the area of McDougall Road. They found an International farm tractor rolled on its side, and a man trapped underneath.
Washington County Coroner Robert Lemieux pronounced the man dead at the scene. The name of the deceased is not being released until family members are notified.
The Sheriff's Office is investigating the accident.
Argyle, Hartford and Fort Edward fire departments and Argyle EMS assisted.
