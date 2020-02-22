Washington County sets April 1 for start of mortgage tax increase

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Board of Supervisors voted Friday to enact on April 1 a new mortgage tax of $1.25 per $100, ending a long search for a way to pay off a SUNY Adirondack capital construction loan.

Washington and Warren are the two sponsoring counties for the college. In 2015, Washington County took out a $2.74 million loan for construction and expansion at the college, including expansion of its science building.

County supervisors tried unsuccessfully for years to get Republicans in the state Senate to support a mortgage tax increase of 25 cents per $100, which would raise Washington County's rate to match the $1.25 rate in Saratoga and Warren counties.

Supervisors were able to succeed with the Legislature last year, after Democrats took over the state Senate to control both houses.

All supervisors present except for Hartford's Dana Haff voted for raising the tax, which is paid only when taking out a mortgage. Haff argued that a 25% increase, from $1 to $1.25, was too much.

He said he would have supported a 2% increase.

Other supervisors have argued that the mortgage tax increase, which will come to $250 on a $100,000 home, was better than a property tax increase that would have to be paid every year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}