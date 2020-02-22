Washington County sets April 1 for start of mortgage tax increase

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Board of Supervisors voted Friday to enact on April 1 a new mortgage tax of $1.25 per $100, ending a long search for a way to pay off a SUNY Adirondack capital construction loan.
Washington and Warren are the two sponsoring counties for the college. In 2015, Washington County took out a $2.74 million loan for construction and expansion at the college, including expansion of its science building.
County supervisors tried unsuccessfully for years to get Republicans in the state Senate to support a mortgage tax increase of 25 cents per $100, which would raise Washington County's rate to match the $1.25 rate in Saratoga and Warren counties.
Supervisors were able to succeed with the Legislature last year, after Democrats took over the state Senate to control both houses.
All supervisors present except for Hartford's Dana Haff voted for raising the tax, which is paid only when taking out a mortgage. Haff argued that a 25% increase, from $1 to $1.25, was too much.
He said he would have supported a 2% increase.
Other supervisors have argued that the mortgage tax increase, which will come to $250 on a $100,000 home, was better than a property tax increase that would have to be paid every year.
Argyle Supervisor Bob Henke, until recently the chairman of the board, led the push for the increase, saying it would bring stability to the county's funding of the college. Henke took county delegations, including college officials, to meet with state legislators and lobby for the increase.
The new county law specifies that the money raised is "for expenditure on the support of community colleges."
Supervisors also discussed Friday the situation with the former dewatering plant property in Fort Edward, which WL Plastics is interested in buying.
Company officials want to make sure they have access to the site and a clean title, supervisors said. Prospects for a deal are complicated by the involvement of WCC, a real estate holding company for D.A. Collins, which owns access points to the parcel.
WCC has agreed to cooperate with the Warren-Washington Counties Industrial Development Agency in making sure WL Plastics acquires clear access to the site, said Brian Campbell, supervisor for Hebron and a member of the IDA board.
Because of the absence of a few supervisors, including Dana Hogan of Kingsbury and Dan Shaw of Easton, even a unanimous vote would not have amounted to the two-thirds in weighted votes necessary to pass bonding resolutions.
As a result, the board tabled three resolutions to issue bonds, as follows:
- Up to $1 million for the purchase of highway vehicles, including three plow trucks;
- Up to $1 million for sewer infrastructure improvements;
- Up to $1.5 million toward a $2.6 million capital project to improve the county municipal buildings.
The board recessed its meeting and will reconvene at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, in the supervisors room at the county Municipal Center to take up the bonding resolutions.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.