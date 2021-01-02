Washington County sees uptick in crime, growing court backlog amid pandemic

Washington County is seeing an uptick in crime and a growing backlog in court cases as the coronavirus pandemic continues to delay court proceedings, prompting concerns that some cases may be dismissed because defendants cannot be afforded a speedy trial.
The county ended 2020 with a 2.7% increase in misdemeanor and felony cases compared to 2019, Anthony Jordan, the county’s district attorney, told members of the Washington County Board of Supervisors Public Safety Committee this past week.
The county had 1,368 misdemeanor and felony cases in 2020, up from 1,300 in 2019.
“Despite a three- or four-month pause in much of society, certainly the law enforcement work continued,” Jordan said.
Jordan said that crime numbers were down slightly during the state-mandated shutdown that began in March, but activity picked up again in June when the state began to reopen.
Local courts began making their way through the growing backlog of criminal proceedings during the summer after being shuttered in March to contain the spread of the virus.
But grand jury proceedings were limited to once a week, and with social distancing proceedings and other safety precautions in place, just four or five cases were processed during each proceeding, equivalent to about 20 cases a month. That’s far less than the 35 cases the county usually processes on a monthly basis, Jordan said.
He added the county would need seven months to process all of the outstanding felony cases and that’s without any new arrests, Jordan said.
The county currently has eight assault cases; 34 domestic violence cases; 14 firearm offenses; 20 sex crimes; 45 DWI cases and 70 drug-related charges that need to be processed.
But the state’s Unified Court System issued a memo in November temporarily suspending all jury and grand jury proceedings, prompting new concerns about a growing backlog of cases.
Arraignments and preliminary hearings can still be carried out virtually.
“We’re back where we were at the end of March, April, May and June, where cases are not moving forward, not being processed through and are just sitting there,” Jordan said.
Jordan said he’s concerned about cases being dismissed since courts can no longer ensure the right to a speedy trial.
When court proceedings were shuttered in March, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order, halting the countdown on speedy trials until in-person proceedings could open back up.
But when proceedings were suspended in November, the order came from the state’s court system — not the governor — and had no provision stopping the clock for speedy proceedings.
Under state law, courts in New York must begin trial proceedings or have a conviction within 180 days for felony cases, 90 days for misdemeanors and 60 days for violations.
“Without those provisions being tolled, that clock continues to run, but we have no way of getting into court to conduct trials, to conduct hearings or do what’s necessary to move the case along,” Jordan said.
Jordan said he has reached out to the state inquiring about the speedy trial provision and has been working to assess the backlog of cases, which may result in the county having to offer some defendants plea bargains that wouldn’t be offered under normal circumstances.
“We anticipate … an explosion of motion practices where people are going to try and seek to have cases dismissed on speedy trial ground,” he said.
