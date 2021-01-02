Washington County sees uptick in crime, growing court backlog amid pandemic

Washington County is seeing an uptick in crime and a growing backlog in court cases as the coronavirus pandemic continues to delay court proceedings, prompting concerns that some cases may be dismissed because defendants cannot be afforded a speedy trial.

The county ended 2020 with a 2.7% increase in misdemeanor and felony cases compared to 2019, Anthony Jordan, the county’s district attorney, told members of the Washington County Board of Supervisors Public Safety Committee this past week.

The county had 1,368 misdemeanor and felony cases in 2020, up from 1,300 in 2019.

“Despite a three- or four-month pause in much of society, certainly the law enforcement work continued,” Jordan said.

Jordan said that crime numbers were down slightly during the state-mandated shutdown that began in March, but activity picked up again in June when the state began to reopen.

Local courts began making their way through the growing backlog of criminal proceedings during the summer after being shuttered in March to contain the spread of the virus.