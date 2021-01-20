Washington County seeks to complete broadband survey

Washington County on Tuesday took the first step in hiring a consulting firm to evaluate how many households in the county have access to high-speed, fiber-based broadband in the hopes of securing future funding to expand service to underserved portions of the county.

The county’s Agricultural, Planning, Tourism and Community Development Committee approved a $15,000 request made by Laura Oswald, the county’s director of economic development, to hire ECC Technologies to complete a map survey that will determine what roads have fiber internet lines running along them.

The study is expected to cost $30,000, but the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board will cover the remaining costs using CARES Act funding, Oswald said.

The goal of the survey is to determine how much of the county is served by fiber-based internet, find where the gaps are and develop a plan to extend service to areas that are underserved, which will help companies like Verizon, Spectrum and Slic Network Solutions secure funding to expand service.

“They (ECC Technologies) would help connect the dots and say, ‘It wouldn’t be very difficult to extend service from this company to this area,’ and then ultimately use this as the backbone to try and secure funding to assist these companies to expand their footprint,” she said.