Washington County seeks to change its Good Friday liquor law

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The law will remain on the books past this year's Good Friday, which is April 2.

Washington County is currently the only county in the state that prohibits the sale of alcohol on Good Friday, a Post-Star review of state liquor laws found.

New York has worked to update its blue laws in recent years by expanding the hours for alcohol sales in bars and liquor stores as recently as 2016.

The idea to eliminate the ordinance was first mentioned by Dresden Supervisor Paul Ferguson during the Board of Supervisors' monthly meeting on Friday.

“I know we can’t do anything about it this year … but maybe we can get rid of this law in Washington County,” Ferguson said.

He added that a local operator in Whitehall lost their liquor license a few years ago for violating the provision.

Wickes said a number of individuals have reached out to him over the years regarding the law, but noted the county has never taken any enforcement action against operators because such action would fall under the purview of the Liquor Authority.

“We don’t get to make a decision as to who does what with alcohol. That would be a state function,” he said.