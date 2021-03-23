Washington County seeks to change its Good Friday liquor law

FORT EDWARD — Washington County on Tuesday took the first step in eliminating a law that prevents the sale of alcohol for a three-hour period on Good Friday.
The county’s Government Operations Committee approved a resolution to eliminate the ordinance, which prevents the sale of alcohol within the county between noon and 3 p.m. on Good Friday.
Roger Wickes, the county's attorney, said it’s unclear how long the law has been on the books, but added it is likely a holdover from the state’s blue laws, which limited alcohol sales on Sundays and other Christian holidays beginning in the early 1900s.
Noon to 3 p.m. on Good Friday represents the “Three Hours’ Agony,” marking the period when Jesus Christ was crucified.
“I can find no history of us asking for it (the law), so I have no idea how it got there to begin with,” Wickes said.
The full Board of Supervisors is expected to approve the resolution at its next meeting on April 16.
From there, the State Liquor Authority, which regulates the sale of alcohol, will host a public hearing and make a determination about whether to eliminate the law or keep it on the books.
"At the conclusion of the hearing, a report will be submitted to the members of the SLA. The members will then vote on the request at a full board meeting," a spokesman for the Liquor Authority said in a statement.
The law will remain on the books past this year's Good Friday, which is April 2.
Washington County is currently the only county in the state that prohibits the sale of alcohol on Good Friday, a Post-Star review of state liquor laws found.
New York has worked to update its blue laws in recent years by expanding the hours for alcohol sales in bars and liquor stores as recently as 2016.
The idea to eliminate the ordinance was first mentioned by Dresden Supervisor Paul Ferguson during the Board of Supervisors' monthly meeting on Friday.
“I know we can’t do anything about it this year … but maybe we can get rid of this law in Washington County,” Ferguson said.
He added that a local operator in Whitehall lost their liquor license a few years ago for violating the provision.
Wickes said a number of individuals have reached out to him over the years regarding the law, but noted the county has never taken any enforcement action against operators because such action would fall under the purview of the Liquor Authority.
“We don’t get to make a decision as to who does what with alcohol. That would be a state function,” he said.
Several supervisors were quick to approve of eliminating the law, including Dana Haff of Hartford, who said there was no reason for the ban on alcohol sales since consumption is still legal.
“The law does not address consumption of alcohol during those times on Good Friday, so what we do now accomplishes zero. So, let’s go ahead and allow sales,” he said. “If you can consume it and you can’t buy it. What did you gain? Nothing.”
